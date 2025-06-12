South Africa's Rabada and Ngidi spark Australia collapse in WTC final

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi revived South Africa's hopes of a stunning win in the World Test Championship final as Australia collapsed to 73-7 in their second innings at Lord's on Thursday. HT Image

Australia captain Pat Cummins had produced a sensational spell of four wickets for one run when South Africa were dismissed for 138 earlier on the second day in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 212.

But Proteas fast bowler Rabada struck twice in an over before Ngidi, who took three wickets, and Marco Jansen turned the screw as Australia slumped to 73-7 a lead of 147.

Australia might still have too many runs for a raw South Africa batting line-up in a match, which although scheduled for five days, could yet be all over before stumps on the third as bowlers on both sides dominated.

Rabada, who had taken 5-51 in Australia's first innings, tormented them again with two wickets in the 11th over.

He had opener Usman Khawaja caught behind for six and, two balls later, removed Cameron Green for a duck as Australia wobbled.

Green's exit meant the number three had faced just five balls in the match for a total of four runs.

Wickets continued to tumble after tea with Ngidi capturing the prize wicket of Steve Smith when he had the batsman lbw for just 13 on review.

Beau Webster, who top-scored in Australia's first innings with 72 after South Africa decided not to review an lbw appeal that would have seen him dismissed for eight, also fell lbw to Ngidi.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder took his first wicket of the match when he bowled Travis Head to leave Australia 66-6.

And when Cummins was bowled off his pad, backing away to an excellent Ngidi yorker, it meant a remarkable 27 wickets had fallen inside two days' play.

Earlier, Cummins finished with figures of 6-28 as he reached 300 career Test wickets.

South Africa lost their last five wickets for 12 runs as Cummins ripped through the lower order on his way to a 14th five-wicket haul in 68 Tests and first at Lord's.

Only South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham offered meaningful resistance during a fifth-wicket stand of 64.

After lunch, Cummins struck four times in a mere 17 balls of devastating pace bowling.

South Africa had resumed on Thursday at 43-4, battling to put enough runs on the board.

Bavuma, who faced 37 balls for his overnight three not out, changed gears as he struck a superb lofted cover-drive off left-arm quick Mitchell Starc for four and later pulled Cummins for a six.

Cummins had his revenge when Bavuma's checked drive was brilliantly caught at cover by a diving Labuschagne.

He then dismissed Kyle Verreynne lbw for 13 and, three balls later, held a simple return catch as Jansen fell for a duck.

The Australia skipper ended the innings with his 300th Test wicket, Rabada well caught low down at deep square leg by Webster.

Cummins received a standing ovation as he led his side off the field.

That reception was a marked contrast to the boos that echoed round Lord's two years ago after Cummins refused to withdraw an appeal following Alex Carey's controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow during an Ashes Test.

jdg/smg/jc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.