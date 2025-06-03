South Korea on cusp, Uzbeks eye historic World Cup spot

European club trophy winners Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in will hope to fire South Korea to the World Cup in the coming days with four remaining automatic spots from Asia up for grabs. HT Image

Japan and Iran have already sealed their berths at the tournament next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

South Korea are guaranteed to join them on Thursday if they avoid defeat against Iraq in Basra.

Even if they lose, they will have another opportunity at home to Kuwait next Tuesday in Group B.

South Korea and Spurs captain Son did not have his best club season but the 32-year-old attacker finished it off by lifting the Europa League trophy.

Attacking midfielder Lee on Saturday collected a Champions League winner's medal with Paris Saint-Germain after they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich, although he remained on the bench for the final.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo suggested he could use Son sparingly at the end of a long campaign in which the country's talisman has struggled for form and fitness.

"Since we have two matches coming up, I will not push him too hard," said Hong, who believes Son will have a role to play even if he does not feature against an Iraq side now coached by former Australia boss Graham Arnold.

"We will probably play in a hostile environment in front of partisan fans," Hong said. "We have some players who have had experience playing in these situations."

Japan were the first country to qualify for North America after running away with Group C.

With the top two from the three Asian groups automatically qualifying, second-placed Australia are in pole position to go through with Japan with two match days left.

The Socceroos host Japan in Perth on Thursday knowing that if they win and third-placed Saudi Arabia fail to do the same at Bahrain, they will qualify.

Most likely however qualification will go down to the final round of matches on Tuesday when Australia travel to Saudi Arabia for a winner-takes-all blockbuster.

"We've put ourselves in a good position within the group to be in control of our destiny," said coach Tony Popovic, who took over the Socceroos in September following Arnold's resignation.

Indonesia are still mathematically in the running for an automatic place out of Group C, four points behind Australia and one behind the Saudis.

Patrick Kluivert's Indonesia host China in Jakarta on Thursday followed by a trip to Japan.

China's World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread at the bottom of the group.

Even if teams do not finish in the top two of their pool, their World Cup hopes are not over.

Third and fourth go into a further round of Asian qualifying.

In Group A, where Iran have already qualified, Uzbekistan are on the cusp of their first World Cup.

Avoid defeat to third-placed United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi and the Central Asian country will make history.

For Asian champions Qatar, the best they can hope for is to come third or fourth and go into the next qualifying round.

They host Iran before travelling to Uzbekistan and will be coached for the first time by former West Ham United, Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

