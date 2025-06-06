South Korea turn focus to 2026 after sealing World Cup spot

Coach Hong Myung-bo immediately turned his thoughts to next year's World Cup in North America after South Korea secured qualification following a turbulent campaign. HT Image

Hong's side belatedly saw off 10-man Iraq 2-0 in front of a noisy Basra crowd on Thursday to seal an 11th straight World Cup appearance.

Substitutes Oh Hyeon-gyu and Kim Jin-kyu scored in the second half to send South Korea through with a game to spare.

"Now that today's match is over and our qualification is confirmed, we will focus everything on the World Cup from this point forward," Hong told reporters.

"There are many things to consider but I believe we need to prepare step by step, steadily, for the World Cup finals."

South Korea top Group B from Jordan with five wins and four draws but it has not been an easy qualifying campaign.

They remain heavily reliant on skipper and Spurs attacker Son Heung-min, 32, who was not involved against Iraq.

He lifted the Europa League trophy with the Spurs but had a mixed season by his high standards and struggled for form and fitness.

South Korea were held by Palestine and drew home to Oman and Jordan in their three previous games, as they laboured to finish the line.

Decorated former international Hong, 56, was booed by fans following his appointment nearly a year ago.

That came after South Korean football bosses scrambled around trying to find a permanent successor to the sacked and unpopular Jurgen Klinsmann.

Hong said that the sending-off of Iraq's English-based forward Ali Al-Hamadi on 26 minutes changed the game.

"I expected this to be a difficult match and even as it began, I judged that it wouldn't be easy," he said.

"But once the opposing team had a player sent off we were able to take control of the game.

"Ultimately, we capitalised on the man advantage, created scoring opportunities and secured the win.

"I want to congratulate my players and say I'm very pleased."

South Korea host Kuwait on Tuesday in their last qualifier.

The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico takes place in June-July next year.

