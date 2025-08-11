South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will start at No 8 for the first time in a Test when they begin their Rugby Championship defence in Johannesburg on Saturday against Australia. Springboks move captain Kolisi to No 8 for Australia opener

The 34-year-old double Rugby World Cup winner, who makes his 94th Test appearance, is usually to be found on the flank but has operated in the position for his franchise, the Durban-based Sharks.

He will do it for the first time for the Boks largely because the other leading contenders are all unavailable.

Regular No 8 Jasper Wiese is serving a four-match ban after head-butting a rival in a warm-up victory over Italy last month.

Other options Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom suffered serious pre-Springbok season injuries and are unlikely to be available this year.

Moving Kolisi means flanker Marco van Staden comes into the starting line-up with reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit completing the back row.

Manie Libbok gets the nod at fly-half ahead of Handre Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu with head coach Rassie Erasmus well aware of the record of the Japan-based playmaker.

The Springboks have lost only one of 13 Tests when Libbok started the pool defeat by Ireland at the 2023 World Cup in France.

But when the 28-year-old came off the bench in seven internationals, record four-time World Cup winners South Africa lost four.

Creative Libbok is capable of opening the tightest defences, but doubts remain over his goal kicking, a skill perfected by Pollard.

Grant Williams has moved to the front of the queue for the hotly contested scrum-half position and starts with veteran Cobus Reinach providing cover on the bench.

Erasmus has opted not to risk star winger Cheslin Kolbe or veteran centre Damian de Allende as both are recovering from niggles.

Edwill van der Merwe, who has scored five tries in three Tests, replaces Kolbe on the right wing while Andre Esterhuizen fills in for De Allende at inside centre.

"Cheslin has recovered from a niggle and trained with us last week, but we decided to exercise caution and give him extra time at training before selecting him," said Erasmus.

"Damian picked up a back niggle and will train this week, but Andre has been strong for us in the last few seasons, so it was an easy decision to name him alongside Jesse ."

Australia flew to Johannesburg after a 2-1 series loss to the British and Irish Lions. The Wallabies want to snap a four-match losing streak against South Africa and will name their team on Thursday.

Team

Aphelele Fassi; Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Grant Williams; Siya Kolisi , Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse

Coach: Rassie Erasmus

dl/bsp

