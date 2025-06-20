Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Suárez hits 22nd homer and drives in 4 and Diamondbacks beat Blue Jays 9-5 to avoid sweep

AP |
Jun 20, 2025 03:39 AM IST

Suárez hits 22nd homer and drives in 4 and Diamondbacks beat Blue Jays 9-5 to avoid sweep

TORONTO — Eugenio Suárez homered and drove in four runs, Ryne Nelson pitched 5 2/3 innings for his second straight win and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

HT Image
HT Image

Pavin Smith also homered and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks. Arizona had gone two games without homering after connecting in a season-high 10 straight.

Suárez finished 3 for 5. Ketel Marte had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Suárez opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning, his team-leading 22nd homer.

Smith extended the lead with a two-run blast in the fifth, his sixth.

Both homers came off Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, who lost his second consecutive outing.

Gausman allowed a season-worst seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Gausman is 0-2 with a 7.65 ERA in four June starts.

Nelson allowed one run, walked two and struck out four.

Alejandro Kirk’s solo homer in the second was the only Toronto hit off Nelson.

Kirk also connected off Anthony DeSclafani in the seventh, his fifth career multi-homer game. The homers were his sixth and seventh.

DeSclafani allowed four runs, three earned, in two innings.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll did not play. The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year left Wednesday’s 8-1 loss after being hit on the left hand by a pitch.

Suárez hit a two-out, two-run double in the third, extending Arizona’s lead to 4-1.

Toronto’s Andrés Giménez was hit by two pitches Thursday. Giménez was hit at least once in all three games.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen is scheduled to start at Colorado on Friday against Rockies LHP Austin Gomber .

Blue Jays: Toronto had not announced a starter for Friday’s game against the White Sox. RHP Davis Martin is scheduled for Chicago.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Suárez hits 22nd homer and drives in 4 and Diamondbacks beat Blue Jays 9-5 to avoid sweep
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On