Surging Heat halt Celtics' 9-game win streak in blowout

Reuters |
Apr 03, 2025 07:44 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-MIA/RECAP

Tyler Herro scored a game-high 25 points and Bam Adebayo tossed in 21 as the visiting Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games by beating the Boston Celtics 124-103 Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Kyle Anderson came off the bench and added 19 points for Miami , which was 14-of-30 from 3-point range . Seven Miami players scored in double figures.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 24 points. Derrick White and Jayson Tatum each finished with 16.

Miami's 21-point victory was Boston's worst loss of the season. The loss also ended the Celtics' nine-game winning streak.

Boston outrebounded Miami 43-34, but shot 44.8 percent from the floor . The Celtics fell to 24-13 at home.

Boston trailed 100-95 with 7:46 to play, but Miami used an 8-0 run to push the lead to 13 and was in control the rest of the way.

Both teams played short-handed. Miami was missing Nikola Jovic , Kevin Love , Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson . Boston was without Jrue Holiday , Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford .

Miami led 29-22 after one quarter and stretched that lead to 48-33 on an Adebayo three-point play with 4:54 remaining in the second quarter. The 15-point advantage was Miami's largest lead of the first half. The Heat led 59-45 at halftime.

The Heat took a 67-47 lead on an Alec Burks free throw with 10:56 left in the third. Miami pushed its lead to 22 before Baylor Scheierman capped a 19-1 Boston run with a 3-pointer that cut Miami's lead to 77-74.The Heat had a 91-81 advantage entering the final quarter.

Boston won three of four games against Miami this season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
