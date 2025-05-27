Surreal feeling but job isn't done yet, says Shashank Singh

Jaipur, Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh revealed that the team collectively "manifested" a top-two finish after the mini-auction, but emphasised that the job is only half done, with the ultimate goal of winning the IPL trophy this season. HT Image

PBKS became the first team to secure a top-two spot and sealed their place in Qualifier 1 with a stunning seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Often labelled perennial underachievers, this marks the franchise's first playoff appearance in 11 years.

"It feels surreal," Shashank said at the post-match press conference.

"The best thing is, obviously, we manifested this as a team - not just individually, but as a unit. Right after the auction, we created a WhatsApp group and talked about winning the title this year. Our first aim was to finish in the top two, and we've cleared that hurdle," he added.

The 33-year-old said belief and hard work were key to turning their vision into reality.

"Manifesting is one thing, believing is another. We worked hard for this, and credit goes to every single individual associated with Punjab Kings. It’s not easy finishing in the top two of the league like the IPL," he added.

"Finishing top two is just half job done. We want to win. On June 4 at 12am when we are sitting in press conference having won the title, I can say that yes we are on top of the world."

While Shashank was among the few players retained ahead of the mega auction, the team underwent a complete overhaul, bringing in Australian legend Ricky Ponting as head coach and Shreyas Iyer as captain.

"The main motto of Ricky sir and Shreyas since day one has been the need to maintain a culture, the need to care for each other, and then the result will take care of itself."

"Ricky has been by far the best coach I’ve played under. He has changed our mindset and belief, and the credit must go to him for changing our perspective of the game," he added.

PBKS will be without South African pacer Marco Jansen, who has returned to prepare for the World Test Championship final. However, Shashank expressed confidence in the team's bench strength.

"Marco has been an asset. But, we have players like Azmat and Kyle who can fill his boots. In all the league games we’ve played, we’ve had new heroes, and hopefully we can all come together and win the title,” the middle-order batter said.

