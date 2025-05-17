Menu Explore
Sweden blanks newcomer Slovenia and Switzerland shuts out Norway at ice hockey worlds

AP |
May 17, 2025 02:45 AM IST

STOCKHOLM — Elias Lindholm scored a hat trick as Sweden blanked newcomer Slovenia 4-0 to keep a perfect record of five wins from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

Sweden has the sole lead of Group A with Canada in second three points behind and a game in hand against Slovakia on Saturday. Slovenia is eighth without a point.

Marcus Johansson also scored and goaltender Jacob Markstrom needed nine saves to shut out Slovenia.

In Herning, Switzerland shut out Norway 3-0 to move to the top of Group B, two points ahead of the defending champion Czech Republic in second.

Sven Andrighetto opened the scoring 8:56 in on a power play with his sixth goal at the tournament to tie Finland forward Eeli Tolvanen atop the goal-scoring list.

Tyler Moy had a goal and an assist and Gregory Hofmann also scored. Net-minder Stephane Charlin stopped 12 shots.

Earlier, Austria beat France 5-2 for its second win in Stockholm.

Austria is fifth in Group A with five points, France remains seventh on one.

Marco Kasper, Vinzenz Rohrer and Ramon Schnetzer each scored for Austria to jump 3-0 up, forcing France to substitute goalie Antoine Keller with Quentin Papillon with 4:30 to go in the first period in Stockholm.

In Herning, Denmark rallied from two goals down to rout newcomer Hungary 8-2 for a second victory at the worlds.

Mikkel Aagaard scored a hat trick.

The win lifted Denmark to fifth in Group B. Hungary is seventh.

The top four teams in each group advance to the playoffs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Follow Us On