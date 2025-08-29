Aug 29 - The World Anti-Doping Agency has reaffirmed its opposition to the Enhanced Games following an anti-trust lawsuit filed by organisers of the event which allows athletes to use banned drugs. Swimming-WADA slams 'ill-conceived' Enhanced Games after named in lawsuit

Enhanced Games said on Wednesday it was suing World Aquatics, USA Swimming and WADA for up to $800 million, alleging an illegal campaign to "crush" the event.

"WADA stands by the firm position it has taken against this ill-conceived event," the global anti-doping watchdog said in a statement.

" welcomes the unequivocal support it has received from numerous athletes, governments of the world, UNESCO, international sporting federations, medical associations and others, who all see the Enhanced Games as a potential threat to athlete safety.

"The physical and mental toll that performance-enhancing drugs have taken on athletes over the years has been substantial. People have died."

World Aquatics , the global governing body for swimming, introduced a new by-law in June banning athletes and staff from its competitions if they participated in events that permit banned drugs.

The new rule came after a Greek swimmer supported by Enhanced Games 'broke' a world record.

WA said it had not been notified of Enhanced Games's lawsuit and had no comment.

USA Swimming declined to comment.

Enhanced Games organisers say they will protect athletes while using technology and science to enhance their strength and speed, unlocking a new level of "superhuman" performances.

Though few athletes have publicly confirmed they will participate, organisers have scheduled the inaugural Enhanced Games competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas, with swimming, athletics and weightlifting on the agenda.

