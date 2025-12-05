Swiss ski racer Marco Odermatt wins World Cup downhill opener, Ryan Cochran-Siegle takes 2nd Swiss ski racer Marco Odermatt wins World Cup downhill opener, Ryan Cochran-Siegle takes 2nd BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won the downhill season-opener Thursday, beating American Ryan Cochran-Siegle in a World Cup race on a tricky but shorter Birds of Prey course.

Odermatt finished in 1 minute, 29.84 seconds to surpass Cochran-Siegle by .30 seconds. Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted finished third. The finish line was moved up the hill — and just barely visible by fans in the stands — due to a lack of snow to properly place the safety netting.

The 11th race on the course, Odermatt said he was able to attack the steeper sections and carry enough speed through the flatter part.

“For me, a perfect race,” Odermatt said.

These days, when isn't it a perfect race for him?

Odermatt has won the last two overall World Cup downhill titles. He's been consistent in the event and hasn't finished outside of the top seven in a World Cup downhill race since 2023. This was his fifth World Cup downhill win.

Odermatt also started the World Cup super-G season with a Thanksgiving win at nearby Copper Mountain.

“How do you catch him? I don’t know," Cochran-Siegle said of Odermatt, who's won the last four overall World Cup crowns. “I think the rest of the world’s still trying to figure that out.”

Cochran-Siegle spent some time in the leader's box after a smooth run. He's the first American to be on a World Cup downhill podium in Beaver Creek since Steven Nyman finished third in 2014. The last American racer to win a World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek was Bode Miller in 2011.

“It’s cool to stand among those legends,” said Cochran-Siegle, a silver medalist in the super-G at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Sejersted notched his first World Cup podium in the downhill. He has two other podium finishes in super-G.

His Norwegian teammate, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, finished in 11th place as he took another big step in his return from a serious crash.

This was Kilde's first downhill race since his crash in January 2024. Kilde underwent surgery for a severe cut and nerve damage in his right calf and two torn ligaments in his shoulder.

“I'm super happy with how I could control things today,” said Kilde, who also competed in the super-G on Thanksgiving. “I can’t be more satisfied with the feeling that I had in the finish."

Rok Aznoh of Slovenia had a scary crash near the end of the race. He was taken to the hospital to evaluate head and knee injuries.

Earlier in the day, organizers announced the super-G race would be moved to Friday with the weather forecast not looking favorable for Saturday. There's a giant slalom event scheduled for Sunday.

