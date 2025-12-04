Swiss ski racer Niels Hintermann returns to World Cup circuit after cancer-free diagnosis Swiss ski racer Niels Hintermann returns to World Cup circuit after cancer-free diagnosis BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Swiss ski racer Niels Hintermann's 101st career World Cup start in Thursday's downhill will be a memorable one — his first since being declared cancer-free.

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with lymph node cancer in October 2024. He's gone through two cycles of chemotherapy and only began training again on snow in August.

Wins, for the moment, aren't of the highest priority. Neither is his time at the finish or even the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. All he's focused on for now — and in his first race in more than 21 months — is finding his rhythm again. It's been a long, tough road back to the start gate that's included days where he barely had enough strength to make it out of bed.

“A successful season for me? I've already achieved it, because I can be here again,” said Hintermann, who finished in 14th place and 1.49 seconds behind the top time of Canada's Cameron Alexander in a downhill training run Wednesday. “It’s just nice to be back here.”

Hintermann's last World Cup race was Feb. 18, 2024, during a super-G in Kvitfjell, Norway, when he finished in 48th place. While training for the next season in South America in September 2024, his physical trainer noticed a knot on his neck and another behind his collarbone.

“He's like, ‘Hey, just check it out,'” recalled Hintermann, who's won three World Cup races in his career. “I didn’t have any signs of anything. So was really just a test to know, ‘Hey, there’s nothing,’ rather than a test of, ‘Hey, we’re looking for something.’"

In an interview with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation ahead of his return to Beaver Creek, Hintermann described how challenging his first few days were after receiving the diagnosis.

“The only thing thing I knew about cancer was what Hollywood movies display,” he said in the FIS video. “The first meeting with the oncologist was some sort of relief. ... It was treatable and the chances of getting back to healthy was extremely high.”

Hintermann announced on social media in February that he was free of cancer. He said he will continue to check in with his oncologist every three months for the next year.

One of the things Hintermann missed about being on the circuit was the camaraderie. After his first training run Tuesday, several racers came over to chat with him.

“It’s very nice to see him here,” said Norwegian ski racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who made his return to World Cup racing on Thanksgiving in Copper Mountain, Colorado, after being sidelined by severe injuries he sustained in a horrifying downhill crash in January 2024. “Having people coming back from devastating a thing is amazing.”

Hintermann's teammate, Marco Odermatt, echoed that thought.

“It’s great how he managed everything to come back,” said Odermatt, who's the four-time reigning men’s overall World Cup champion. “He’s feeling good and ready to race. We are excited to see him racing.”

Hintermann's plan this weekend in Beaver Creek will be to compete in the downhill and skip the super-G. He's keeping his expectations moderate, too, as he gets up to speed. His best finish at Beaver Creek was seventh in a 2021 downhill race.

“There will be a lot of ups and downs this year,” he said. “There will be sections which are good, and there will be turns which are good. Maybe there is an entire run that's phenomenal. But the consistency, which I had before, this is not here yet. I'm not at the same confidence level."

Hintermann competed at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where he placed 16th in the downhill. The Milan Cortina Olympics currently “are not on my agenda," Hintermann said. "I'm just getting back into somewhat of a rhythm — not just this week, but the entire season. Then we'll have to see.

"Obviously, it would be a dream come true. No question about that.”

