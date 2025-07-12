Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tauchman gets the winning hit in the 11th as the White Sox beat the Guardians 5-4 for DH split

AP |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:33 AM IST

Tauchman gets the winning hit in the 11th as the White Sox beat the Guardians 5-4 for DH split

CHICAGO — Mike Tauchman drove in Colson Montgomery with an infield single in the 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Friday night to salvage a doubleheader split.

Tauchman gets the winning hit in the 11th as the White Sox beat the Guardians 5-4 for DH split
Tauchman gets the winning hit in the 11th as the White Sox beat the Guardians 5-4 for DH split

Batting with runners on the corners and one out, Tauchman's tapper rolled under Kolby Allard's glove. Montgomery scampered home as Allard went down to one knee in frustration.

Chicago trailed 4-3 before Josh Rojas hit a sacrifice fly off Paul Sewald right before it started to rain in the eighth.

Mike Vasil pitched three innings for the win. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th and 11th in the wet weather, delighting what was left of a crowd of 25,084.

Cleveland had won four straight, including a 4-2 victory in the first game of the day. The Guardians went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 baserunners in the nightcap.

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer for Cleveland in the second game. Daniel Schneemann doubled and scored, and he also made an outstanding diving catch on Montgomery's liner to second in the fourth.

Lenyn Sosa hit solo drives in the first and the fifth against Gavin Williams, helping Chicago take a 3-2 lead. It was Sosa's second career multihomer game after he also went deep twice on June 25 against Arizona.

Cleveland tied it at 3 in the sixth. After Bo Naylor fouled out on a bunt attempt with runners on the corners, Brayan Rocchio drove in Schneemann with a double to left off Jordan Leasure.

Cleveland's Kyle Manzardo bounced into an inning-ending double play against Vasil in the 11th.

The White Sox improved to 1-4 against the Guardians in the season series.

Tanner Bibee pitches for Cleveland on Saturday, and fellow right-hander Sean Burke starts for Chicago.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Tauchman gets the winning hit in the 11th as the White Sox beat the Guardians 5-4 for DH split
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On