Teams from 'south' have Club World Cup heat advantage: Dortmund's Kovac

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said Friday teams from the "south" have an advantage on European teams at the Club World Cup because of the current high temperatures in the United States.

South American teams have impressed at the tournament and are unbeaten to this point, while Dortmund's South African opponents on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns, beat Ulsan HD in their first Group F match.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 32 degrees Celsius during the game at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, kicking off at 12:00 pm local time.

Kovac's uninspired Dortmund were held to a 0-0 draw by Brazilian side Fluminense in their opening match on Tuesday.

"At the moment in this tournament you see that the clubs from the south, I think they have a big advantage because of the conditions, of the heat," Croatian coach Kovac told reporters.

"We're respecting every team and we know this is a very good team, from Africa, from South Africa."

Brazilian side Botafogo stunned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, while Chelsea lost against another Brazilian team in Flamengo.

Some players and coaches have complained about the heat and humidity they have been forced to play in at FIFA's expanded competition, as well as fans who have also suffered.

"For the spectators in the stadium it is incredibly hot, now you can imagine how difficult it is for the players," continued Kovac.

" 32 degrees when you're in the shade, and you're not even in the sun. So when you play inside the stadium you can assume it is 3, 4 or 5 degrees even hotter.

"These are not excuses, it's just an explanation... this is very difficult, especially for the Europeans. The players from the south, for them it's easier because they are used to these temperatures."

Kovac said his team would try to keep the ball away from Mamelodi because of the sweltering conditions in Ohio.

"We need to prevent them from possessing the ball, we all know that it is going to be very warm, extremely hot tomorrow," said the coach.

"We will play at noon tomorrow and we will play under the sunlight, we need to make sure we have the ball at all times.

"If you have to run after the ball, it will mean a lot of effort."

Kovac would not reveal if Jobe Bellingham, brother of Real Madrid star Jude, would be handed his first start, but said it was an option.

"Don't forget to bring sunscreen, hat, and enough water to drink," Kovac warned reporters before departing.

"Everyone on the bench will be under the sun for the entire time."

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was hopeful of springing a surprise against Dortmund.

"Upsets can happen when the mental conviction of the team is strong and their emotional connection is so strong that magic can happen," he told reporters.

