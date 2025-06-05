Tennis-Alcaraz, Sinner face big tests to set up dream French Open final

By Shrivathsa Sridhar HT Image

PARIS, - The French Open men's singles semi-finals take centre stage at Roland Garros on Friday.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz meets Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti in a rematch of their Monte Carlo final and Rome semi-final, both of which the Spaniard won to arrive in Paris with the perfect preparation.

World number one Jannik Sinner plays 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic looking for a fourth straight win over the Serbian to edge their head-to-head record after a ninth meeting.

ALCARAZ PEAKING AT RIGHT TIME

If there were lingering questions about Alcaraz's ability to match Sinner's efficiency after a couple of unconvincing matches at Roland Garros, they were emphatically dismissed by the second seed when he crushed American Tommy Paul last time out.

The four-times Grand Slam winner will head to Court Philippe Chatrier as the firm favourite on the back of five straight victories over Italian Musetti since losing a three-set thriller in the 2022 Hamburg final.

"Carlos has always had the level, the problem is it's hard to produce it in every match," the Spaniard's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said.

"We know when he plays positively, bravely, when he plays without fear, he's a player with a potential that is still yet to be realised.

"But you also have to see the other side of it: pressure, tension, fear, difficulties, opponents, a tournament you want to win more than others, the importance we all put on it ... all these things also come into play."

Musetti, who won the Olympic bronze medal on the red dirt of Roland Garros, will be buoyed by making at least the semi-finals at the four biggest claycourt events this season.

"It's going to be a beautiful battle," Alcaraz said.

"We're both playing great tennis. Monte Carlo final, semi-finals in Rome, so it's going to be great for people to watch as well."

SINNER FACES DJOKOVIC SEEKING TO ASSERT DOMINANCE

Alcaraz could meet Sinner in a dream French Open final if the Italian top seed can navigate his semi-final against three-times Paris champion Djokovic, who is back playing at a level that won him an Olympic gold last year but went missing thereafter.

Sinner has dominated the duo's recent meetings, winning four out of the last five, though he was beaten in straight sets in their only match on clay in Monte Carlo four years ago.

Sinner, however, is now a ruthless machine who is rejuvenated since returning from his short doping ban and few would bet against the U.S. Open and Australian Open champion reaching another major final.

"I wouldn't have thought to be here in this position since my comeback," Sinner said, after dismantling Alexander Bublik to reach the last four.

"I'm happy to take things like they are and hopefully I'm ready. I want to watch my side of the net and then we'll see."

Djokovic will hope to land one more punch for the old guard as the last active member of the "Big Four" of men's tennis and he has hit top gear at the right time after winning his 100th tour-level title in Geneva ahead of Roland Garros.

He took another step towards a record 25th major by swatting aside Alexander Zverev and reminded fans about how he thrives on the grandest stage.

"This is where I lock in and give my best," Djokovic said.

"I just hope that I'll be able to physically keep up with Sinner. It's a big challenge for me.

"It's only going to get tougher, but it's good. It's how it's supposed to be, at the highest level."

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

2-Carlos Alcaraz v 8-Lorenzo Musetti

1-Jannik Sinner v 6-Novak Djokovic

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.