By Shrivathsa Sridhar Tennis-Sabalenka, Swiatek face tricky tests in quest to reach Wimbledon final

LONDON, - The Wimbledon women's singles semi-finals take centre stage at the All England Club on Thursday.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka plays American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in a rematch of their French Open fourth-round match last month, with the Belarusian hoping to race away to another victory after a sluggish start to their rivalry.

Poland's eighth seed Iga Swiatek will look to continue her adventure on the famous grasscourts when she meets fellow first-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Swiss Belinda Bencic.

SABALENKA, ANISIMOVA IN CLASH OF SIMILAR STYLES

After a torrid quarter-final against Laura Siegemund during which Sabalenka was taken into a bygone era and subjected to a barrage of chips, chops and drop shots, the top seed will welcome a meeting with fellow big-hitter Anisimova.

Sabalenka's four victories before the quarter-final have not exactly been straightforward, however, and a resurgent Anisimova could prove a big challenge if she can rediscover some of the form from the pair's early meetings.

Few on the tour can boast a superior head-to-head record against the world's best player and Sabalenka admitted that the 23-year-old American may hold all the aces when they face off for the first time on grass, the sport's fastest surface.

"I definitely think that this surface suits her game really well," Sabalenka, who has lost five of her eight matches against Anisimova, told reporters.

"That's why she's playing so well. She's serving well, hitting quite clean and heavy shots. We just played recently at the French Open. I had to work really hard to get the win. I mean, it's going to be very aggressive tennis."

While Sabalenka was transforming herself into an unstoppable force on the tour, Anisimova was on a mental health break at the start of last season and a return to her best level this year has left her buzzing with excitement.

She equalled her best showing at a Grand Slam when she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last round and is relishing the clash with Sabalenka, looking to improve on a semi-final finish at Roland Garros as a teenager in 2019.

"It's going to be another super tough match. I know she's going to be playing some amazing tennis. There's nobody better that I can play other than her," Anisimova said.

"I'm really looking forward to the experience. I'm going to be playing against a number one in a semi-final of Wimbledon, so it's going to be really special.

"I feel like my level right now is very high. I'm doing all the right things. So I feel I'm giving myself the best possible chance I can right now. I'm looking forward to it, and I'll definitely be soaking in this experience."

SWIATEK, BENCIC IN UNCHARTED TERRITORY

Swiatek is a five-times Grand Slam champion but the Pole has had no love for the manicured lawns of London, having never gone past the quarter-finals previously, but the former world number one has adapted superbly following her favourite clay swing.

While her Wimbledon cheat meal of strawberries and pasta may have raised eyebrows, it has also increased Swiatek's appetite for success at the spiritual home of tennis to become an all-court ace after four French Open titles and a U.S. Open crown.

"I have goosebumps after this win," Swiatek said when she beat Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-finals. I'm super happy and super proud of myself and I will keep going."

"I really enjoy playing this year and hopefully it's going to last as long as possible. I worked really hard to progress here on this surface."

Standing in her way is Bencic, someone who knows all about rising to the challenge after the Swiss returned to the circuit following maternity leave last year to reach her second major semi-final with a victory over seventh seed Mirra Andreeva.

"It's crazy, it's unbelievable. It's a dream come true," Bencic said of her run.

"I'm very proud. I didn't say it to myself much before but since having Bella I say it to myself every day. I wouldn't be able to do it without my amazing family and team.

"We worked so hard on the comeback. We are enjoying life on tour and to play great is a bonus."

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY

Centre Court

Women's singles

1-Aryna Sabalenka v 13-Amanda Anisimova

Belinda Bencic v 8-Iga Swiatek

Mixed doubles

Sem Verbeek / Katerina Siniakova v Joe Salisbury / Luisa Stefani .

