Tennis-Teenager Andreeva marches into Wimbledon last 16

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 07:18 PM IST

LONDON -Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva outclassed American Hailey

Baptiste 6-1 6-3 under the Court One roof to equal her best Wimbledon run by reaching the last 16 on Saturday.

In a first week littered with fallen seeds, 18-year-old Andreeva has made reaching the business end of the tournament look like a breeze and is yet to drop a set.

She has reached the third round of the doubles too with partner Diana Shnaider, also without losing a set.

The Russian's clean hitting proved too much for 55th-ranked Baptiste who has enjoyed an impressive Wimbledon main draw debut, having reached the fourth round at Roland Garros.

"Honestly, today I was so focused today," Andreeva, who is coached by former champion Conchita Martinez, said.

"I watched her first round and I knew it would be tough because she creates a lot of different stuff on the court and has a rocket of a forehand.

"With every match I play I feel my level is rising."

Three service breaks delivered a one-sided first set in 31 minutes but Baptiste loosened up in the second and produced eye-catching tennis of her own, especially off the forehand which often had Andreeva at full stretch.

Had she taken any of the five break points she had when trailing 4-2 things could have got interesting but Andreeva held on, letting out a yell that echoed around the arena.

Andreeva, the highest seed left in the bottom half of the draw, wrapped up victory two games later and will next meet either defending champion Barbora Krejcikova or American 10th seed Emma Navarro.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

