Tennis-US Open 2025 prize money: how much do the winners get?

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the U.S. Open 2025, the fourth and final major of the year:

WHEN IS THE 2025 U.S. OPEN HPENING?

* The hardcourt tournament will run from August 24 to September 7.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND?

* The U.S. Open announced that $90 million in prize money will be on offer, the largest purse in tennis history, up 20% from 2024.

HOW MUCH WILL THE MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

* Round of 128: $110,000

* Round of 64: $154,000

* Round of 32: $237,000

* Round of 16: $400,000

* Quarter-finals: $660,000

* Semi-finals: $1,260,000

* Runner-up: $2,500,000

* Champion: $5,000,000

HOW DOES THE PRIZE MONEY COMPARE TO THE 2024 U.S. OPEN?

* The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2024, Italian Jannik Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6 million each in prize money.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS IN 2025?

* Australian Open 2025 singles champions, Sinner and American Madison Keys, received A$3.5 million each in prize money.

* French Open 2025 singles champions, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and American Coco Gauff, took home 2.55 million euros each.

* Wimbledon 2025 singles champions, Sinner and Pole Iga Swiatek, received 3 million pounds .

* Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world's top players in their letter to the four majors this year.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES?

* First round: $30,000

* Second round: $45,000

* Third round: $75,000

* Quarter-finals: $125,000

* Semi-finals: $250,000

* Runners-up: $500,000

* Champions: $1,000,000

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES?

* Round of 16: $20,000

* Quarter-finals: $100,000

* Semi-finals: $200,000

* Runners-up: $400,000

* Champion: $1,000,000

