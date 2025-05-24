Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Texas scores two runs in the 10th to edge Clemson 7-5 to force deciding game in Super Regional

AP |
May 24, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Texas scores two runs in the 10th to edge Clemson 7-5 to force deciding game in Super Regional

AUSTIN, Texas — Leighann Good had three hits and two runs batted in, Teagan Kavan threw five-plus shutout innings in relief and Texas forced a deciding third game in the Austin Super Regional with a 7-5 win in 10 innings on Friday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Kavan allowed five hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Clemson drew a two-out walk and followed with a single by Jamison Brockenbrough before getting a game-ending force out at third.

Game 3 is Saturday night.

Katie Stewart opened the top of the 10th with a single to right and Goode followed with a tough-hop error on the shortstop. Katie Cimusz had a sacrifice bunt and Kaydee Bennett followed with sacrifice fly to leftfield to break the tie, Ashton Maloney plated an insurance run beating out an infield single with Goode scoring from second.

Maloney had three hits for Texas . Goode and Atwood homered.

Maddie Moore had three RBI and a home run for Clemson and Julia Knowler had three hits. Macey Cintron also had a home run. Brooke McCubbin threw six innings of relief and took the loss.

Both teams had 13 hits and left 11 on base.

Clemson opened the bottom of the eight with a pair of singles and the runners advanced on a wild pitch but a strikeout, a liner to shortstop and a ground out to third ended the threat.

Mia Scott had a two-out triple for Texas in the top of the ninth.

college sports: /hub/college-sports

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Texas scores two runs in the 10th to edge Clemson 7-5 to force deciding game in Super Regional
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On