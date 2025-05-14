Menu Explore
The Royals signed veteran Rich Hill to a minor league deal. They would be his 14th team if called up

AP |
May 14, 2025 03:56 AM IST

HOUSTON — The Kansas City Royals are giving Rich Hill another chance to pitch in the big leagues.

HT Image

The Royals signed the 45-year-old left-hander to a minor league deal Tuesday, and he will report soon to the club's spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona. Once he gets up to speed, Hill likely will head to Triple-A Omaha and try to prove he can still help a major league ballclub with designs on contending for the postseason.

Kansas City entered Tuesday night's game in Houston tied for second in the AL Central.

“I love Rich,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I was with him for a year in Tampa. It’s remarkable that he’s still pitching, that he still has the drive to want to do it and go to Triple-A and continue to compete. That’s one thing that stands out about him is he is the ultimate competitor. Nobody wants to win more than that guy. Nobody’s more fiery than he is. So, I think it’s tremendous that he still has that drive and he can continue to compete.”

Hill made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2005, and he has made 248 starts and appeared in 386 games over the past two decades. He has a 4.01 ERA with 1,428 strikeouts while pitching for 13 different franchises; the Royals would be the 14th should he get called up, joining Edwin Jackson as the only players to play for that many clubs.

Hill made four appearances out of the Red Sox bullpen last season before he was designated for assignment in September. His best season was in 2016, when he went 12-5 with a 2.12 ERA while pitching for the Athletics and the Dodgers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

