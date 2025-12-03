The USWNT's year included a baby boom, some key injuries and a youth movement The USWNT's year included a baby boom, some key injuries and a youth movement While some of the more veteran U.S. stars stepped away to start families or rest nagging injuries this year, coach Emma Hayes got a good look at the future of the national team and developed depth with an eye toward the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The young players, meanwhile, made the most of the opportunity.

The United States played its final two matches of 2025 against Italy, wrapping up on Monday night with a 2-0 victory. It was a solid test to end the year: The Italians are ranked No. 12 in the world and played in the Women's European Championship semifinals this summer.

The United States closed out the year ranked No. 2 in the world with a 12-3-0 record, scoring 41 total goals and allowing just eight. The national team lost 2-1 to Japan in the She Believes Cup, 2-1 to Brazil in April and fell to No. 23-ranked Portugal in late October.

Those losses were mostly inconsequential to Hayes, who is focused on loftier goals. Qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil is set for late 2026.

"I’ve been very clear on the process to develop players and what we have to go through, so I’m not zoomed in on three losses," Hayes said. “If I was, I wouldn’t make changes.”

The first full year under Hayes started with a new “Futures Camp” attached to the team's usual January training camp, reflecting Hayes' holistic approach to all of the national teams. That jumpstarted the youth movement into the senior team with invitees including Lilly Reale, Avery Patterson and Claire Hutton.

Other young players who emerged over the year included Olivia Moultrie, Emma Sears and Croix Bethune, who is back with the team after a knee injury in 2024, as well as 18-year-old Lily Yohannes and Ally Sentnor, last year’s USSF young player of the year.

“The depth of this team is growing so much, and I think that is the most important thing with the U.S. national team. It’s the most competitive environment that I’ve ever been a part of, and that’s been through years and years and years," said captain Lindsey Heaps. “That’s what makes it one of the best teams in the world for so long. To have that gap, to have these new young players coming through and absolutely killing it ... and with the balance of experienced players and new players, it’s really important.”

The younger players were given a greater role while some of the team's regulars were absent. In a year without an Olympics or a Women's World Cup, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson both took advantage of the break to have children. More recently, Lynn Biyendolo also announced she is expecting.

Trinity Rodman missed parts of the year with a nagging back injury and then an MCL sprain in her right knee that kept her out of the two games against Italy. Defender Naomi Girma was bothered by calf injuries suffered while playing for Chelsea. Midfielder Rose Lavelle missed the first part of the year after ankle surgery.

Cat Macario returned to form this year after struggling with injuries, including a torn ACL in 2022 that forced her to miss the World Cup in 2023. She led the United States with eight goals in 2025, including goals in the last three matches of the year.

"Just finally finding some consistency and being able to represent my club and country,” Macario said when asked what she was most proud of this year. “I think every athlete wants to perform at the highest level, but at the same time, I think it starts at the basic level, and that's just being available, being there to make an impact. And considering everything that I've been through for the past three years, that is definitely the thing I'm most proud of this year.”

The national team will next meet Jan. 17-27 for camp in Carson, California. The team will play matches against Paraguay and another opponent to be named later.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.