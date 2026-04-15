Hilton Head Island , Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala, who missed the Masters last week, finds himself in an elite gathering a week later at the USD 20m Signature event RBC Heritage in Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina here.

Theegala and Bhatia seek return to form at RBC Heritage golf tournament

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Theegala will have the company of two other Indian-origin players, Akshay Bhatia, who missed the cut at the Masters, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who, after a steady progress on the PGA Tour, plays his first Signature event.

The event features a strong line-up of players and the names to watch out for, include world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and FedEx cup leader Cameroon Young, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick among others.

Scheffler is coming into the week after a strong finish at the Masters last week, where he came second despite a lacklustre first two days, as Rory McIlroy won the title by one stroke to become the fourth player in history to defend the title.

Scheffler was bogey free on the last two days at Augusta.

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{{^usCountry}} Young inherited the position of FedEx Cup leader after finishing T-3 twice and winning once in his last three events. The win was at The Players Championship and his T-3 finishes were at The Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Masters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Young inherited the position of FedEx Cup leader after finishing T-3 twice and winning once in his last three events. The win was at The Players Championship and his T-3 finishes were at The Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Masters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jacob Bridgeman, who saw himself drop down from first to third on the FedEx Cup rankings after The Masters will also be taking part. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacob Bridgeman, who saw himself drop down from first to third on the FedEx Cup rankings after The Masters will also be taking part. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhatia has been having a good season, as he won The Arnold Palmer Invitational but he lost momentum after missing the cut at The Hero Indian Open and The Masters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhatia has been having a good season, as he won The Arnold Palmer Invitational but he lost momentum after missing the cut at The Hero Indian Open and The Masters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhatia's win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was his third PGA Tour title. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhatia's win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was his third PGA Tour title. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Theegala who has seen an improvement in form this year and is beginning to once again show the level of play that saw him to reach OWGR rank of 11 back in June 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Theegala who has seen an improvement in form this year and is beginning to once again show the level of play that saw him to reach OWGR rank of 11 back in June 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Theegala has finished in the Top-10 four times this season and the Harbour Town Golf Links is a course that has treated him well in the past as he finished T-5 in 2023 and second in 2024.

Yellamaraju, a self-taught star, has risen into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings in his first season on the PGA Tour.

He has already recorded T-10 finishes at The Players Championship and Texas Children's Hospital Houston Open .

Defending champion Justin Thomas comes into the event this year having played only four tournaments so far this season. This includes a T-8 finish at The Players Championship.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be another player to watch out for this week. The Englishman finished in T-18 at The Masters, but he was second at The Players Championship and then won the Valspar Championship.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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