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Theegala and Bhatia seek return to form at RBC Heritage golf tournament

Theegala and Bhatia seek return to form at RBC Heritage golf tournament

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Hilton Head Island , Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala, who missed the Masters last week, finds himself in an elite gathering a week later at the USD 20m Signature event RBC Heritage in Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina here.

Theegala and Bhatia seek return to form at RBC Heritage golf tournament

Theegala will have the company of two other Indian-origin players, Akshay Bhatia, who missed the cut at the Masters, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who, after a steady progress on the PGA Tour, plays his first Signature event.

The event features a strong line-up of players and the names to watch out for, include world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and FedEx cup leader Cameroon Young, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick among others.

Scheffler is coming into the week after a strong finish at the Masters last week, where he came second despite a lacklustre first two days, as Rory McIlroy won the title by one stroke to become the fourth player in history to defend the title.

Scheffler was bogey free on the last two days at Augusta.

Theegala has finished in the Top-10 four times this season and the Harbour Town Golf Links is a course that has treated him well in the past as he finished T-5 in 2023 and second in 2024.

Yellamaraju, a self-taught star, has risen into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings in his first season on the PGA Tour.

He has already recorded T-10 finishes at The Players Championship and Texas Children's Hospital Houston Open .

Defending champion Justin Thomas comes into the event this year having played only four tournaments so far this season. This includes a T-8 finish at The Players Championship.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be another player to watch out for this week. The Englishman finished in T-18 at The Masters, but he was second at The Players Championship and then won the Valspar Championship.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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