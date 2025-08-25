New Delhi, Even at 41, there is no better player in the country than talisman Sunil Chhetri in terms of quality and he will be in the national team as long as he is available, new India head coach Khalid Jamil said on Monday. There is still no better quality player in India than Sunil: Jamil

Chhetri was left out by Jamil from the national camp for the CAFA Nations Cup beginning August 29, saying it was just a preparatory tournament for the crucial Asian Cup qualifiers matches in October. He made it clear that Chhetri will walk into the national team against Singapore on October 9 and October 14 .

"There is no better quality player in India than him. So, when he is available, why not? We need his experience. He is a legend and he has given so much to the nation for so many years," Jamil told PTI from Bengaluru where he addressed his first press conference as India head coach.

Chhetri took international retirement after playing against Kuwait in June last year but made a comeback for national duty in the match against Maldives in March this year following a request from then head coach Manolo Marquez to help the team in the Asian Cup qualifiers third round.

Chhetri has played four matches since then and scored once in the 3-0 win over Maldives.

India drew Bangladesh 0-0 and lost to Hong Kong 0-1 in the Asian Cup qualifiers, leaving the country in a difficult position to qualify for the continental showpiece in 2027. In between India lost 0-2 to Thailand in an international friendly. Marquez quit after the string of poor performance from the team.

Jamil had spoken to Chhetri about leaving him out from the national camp for the CAFA Nations Cup.

Asked if Chhetri wants to be part of the Indian team in the two Asian Cup qualifying matches early next year, Jamil said, "If he is available for the matches, there is no problem. We will see.

"If he wants to play, then why not? He has done well last year as well. He has scored goals."

Delay in signing contract with AIFF

Jamil was named India head coach on August 1 but signed on the dotted lines on August 12 for a period of two years with an option to extend his contract by one year depending on results. He was Jamshedpur FC head coach before taking up the India job.

Asked why he took more than 10 days to sign his contract, he said, "I was busy with Durand Cup matches . I was thinking that I will focus on one place, the club or the nation. That's why there was a little gap.

"The Durand Cup matches were continuous. I requested the management . They said, no, first you must go for the nation, no problem. That's why there was a little delay.

"I didn't have a second thought about taking up the India head coach job."

CAFA Nations Cup opponents

Placed in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup, India face co-host Tajikistan on August 29 in Hisor, Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4. The third-place match and the final will be played on September 8 in Hisor and Tashkent respectively.

"Tajikistan will have a mixed team, they will have players from senior and junior teams. They have announced the squad. Definitely, whether they are senior or junior, they are a good team.

"We have to do well. It is a big challenge for me. If I fail, I will not blame anybody, it will be my fault. That's it. So, I have to focus on this tournament and then the Asian Cup."

Will there be any change in the Indian team's playing style?

"The playing style depends on the situation. We will play the way we are. We don't stick to one plan, we have to change. We will play the way the players are available. It also depends on the opponent.

"Moreover, we need time to have a playing style."

