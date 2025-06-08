Third win for Ogier with victory in Rally of Sardinia

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier picked up his third win of the season with victory in the Rally of Sardinia on Sunday. HT Image

The Toyota driver, who is not competing in the full 14 rounds of the WRC, began the day 17 seconds ahead of Ott Tanak , enabling him to control the rally from the front until a late error almost cost him the win.

On the final stage, Ogier failed to turn into a tight corner carved with deep ruts and was forced to stop and reverse before restarting.

"In the ruts, I just couldn't turn the car," said Ogier.

"There was no speed at all, so I didn't try to force it and hit it. I preferred to stop and reverse. Not ideal. Still, it was enough to win."

Ogier's fifth win in Sardinia and his 64th career victory lifts him to second in the title race, 19 points behind leader Elfyn Evans, who could only finish fourth in his Toyota.

"We have to be satisfied with this weekend," said a positive Evans who lost time with a wheel change on Saturday.

"We didn't have any major problems and we're in the championship battle with these guys . They were very fast."

The Estonian Tanak closed the gap to Ogier to 8sec but had to settle for second ahead of another Toyota driver, Finland's Kalle Rovanpera who came in 50sec off the lead and drops to third in the title race, a point behind Ogier.

It was Toyota's sixth victory in six rallies this season and meant the same podium for the second rally running following Portugal in mid-May.

Takamoto Katsuta rounded out the top five while reigning world champion Thierry Neuville went off the road on Friday's fifth stage and finished outside the points in 19th position.

The next round of the WRC is the Acropolis Rally which takes place in Greece at the end of June.

