Jamaican Kishane Thompson is looking forward to "fireworks" when he next faces American Noah Lyles in a rematch of the Paris Olympics 100 meter final whenever that showdown materializes. Thompson expects 'fireworks' in next clash with Lyles

Lyles edged Thompson by just .005sec in the 100m final in Paris 11 months ago and they haven't faced each other since.

Thompson, in red-hot form ahead of Saturday's Eugene Diamond League meeting in which Lyles isn't entered said he's "most definitely" eager to take on the American again.

"I'm a very competitive person," Thompson said. "I might not show it, but when it comes to competing with a phenomenal person, I think he's a phenomenal athlete, great rival.

"So, yeah, of course, when he's ready to step back on the track and we meet it's going to be fireworks for sure."

It remains to be seen whether they will meet before the World Championships, which will be held in Tokyo September 13-21.

Lyles has yet to race a 100m or 200m this season, but 23-year-old Thompson is riding high after winning the 100m at the Jamaican national athletics trials in a blistering 9.75sec on June 27.

"I'm really grateful for that race," he said. "So far we're just working on the execution, bit by bit trying to put everything together.

"For early season it's just trying to find that sweet spot, how it feels to compete at a high level while doing he best execution out there as possible.

"Also getting that competition vibe going and just enjoying myself."

Thompson's career-best time made him the sixth-fastest performer in history.

Only Justin Gatlin , Asafa Powell , Yohan Blake Tyson Gay and world record-holder Bolt have gone faster.

"I think I'm aware subconsciously," he said of climbing a list topped by sprinters he calls "the gods of their time".

"But I don't let it overshadow anything that I've got to think about."

