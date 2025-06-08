Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Thornton, Burton, Billings have double-doubles as Valkyries beat Aces 95-68 to snap 4-game skid

AP
Jun 08, 2025 03:02 AM IST

SAN FRANCISCO — Kayla Thornton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Veronica Burton and Monique Billings also had double-doubles and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Las Vegas Aces 95-68 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

HT Image
HT Image

Burton added 14 points, a career-high 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Billings finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 18 points for Golden State and Kate Martin had 12 for the expansion Valkyries, who set a franchise record for points in a game.

Thornton found Martin for a layup with a minute left in the first quarter to give the Valkyries the lead for good and Thornton’s 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining in the second made it 31-21. Las Vegas trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The Valkyries scored more points in the second quarter than the Aces, who shot 29% from the field in the first half, had at halftime. Martin’s deep pull-up 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Golden State a 49-28 lead at the intermission.

A'ja Wilson scored 17 for Las Vegas and Chelsea Gray had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Rookie Aaliyah Nye hit three 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 13 points, her second consecutive game in double figures.

The Aces finished shooting 36% and made 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

Golden State heads south to play the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday. The Aces return home to take on Los Angeles on Wednesday.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Sunday, June 08, 2025
