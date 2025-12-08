Three talking points from the Premier League Three talking points from the Premier League Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League is down to two points after the Gunners' 18-match unbeaten run was ended by in-form Aston Villa.

Manchester City took advantage as Sunderland were swept aside 3-0 to move back above Villa into second, with the top three separated by just three points.

Liverpool's miserable season plunged new depths as they twice blew the lead in a 3-3 draw at Leeds before Mohamed Salah launched an astonishing post-match rant at his treatment by boss Arne Slot.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend:

Salah fuels fire of Liverpool crisis

Left on the bench for the full 99 minutes of action at Elland Road, Salah was unleashed when he spoke to reporters afterwards.

The Egyptian claimed he has been made the scapegoat for the Premier League champions' shocking decline after being dropped by Slot for the past three games.

Liverpool's third highest goalscorer of all time with 250 goals also suggested next weekend's visit of Brighton may be his last outing at Anfield, with interest from the Saudi Pro League rumoured once more ahead of the January transfer window.

Salah's outburst added to Slot's woes after Liverpool conceded late and from a set-piece when Ao Tanaka fired home for Leeds in stoppage-time.

Slot's job is now on the line after a dismal run of two wins in 10 league games and speculation over what to do with Salah is another headache he could have done without.

Chinks in Arsenal's armour?

Arsenal enjoyed a six-point cushion at the top prior to last weekend but now have Manchester City and Aston Villa in hot pursuit after a familiar tale of failing to win a big game on the road.

Villa have now won nine of their last 10 league games thanks to Emiliano Buendia's stoppage-time winner, which inflicted Arsenal's first defeat since losing at Liverpool in August.

Draws in between those losses at Chelsea and Sunderland mean Mikel Arteta's men are far from out of sight despite appearing a class apart so far this season.

"It's five months into the competition and so far we've coped. But we're going to have to prove that we can cope again and again and again for another six months, that's the level," said Arteta.

"If we think we are going to be in this moment with 10 points clear, I think we're living in a different world."

After finishing second for the past three seasons, twice to late season surges by City, it is understandable if Arsenal are beginning to get anxious.

Everton dreaming of Europe

Everton find themselves in the unusual position of looking down on arch rivals Liverpool after climbing to sixth place with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sean Dyche's return to Merseyside.

The Toffees were battling relegation when David Moyes replaced Dyche in January.

But Moyes' return alongside new ownership and a new stadium has ushered in a fresh era of optimism at Everton over the past 12 months.

In the Scot's first spell at the club, European football was a regular feature at Goodison Park but Everton have not qualified for continental competition in seven seasons.

"I want us to try and be competitive for Europe, " said Moyes, who sees similarities in how we guided West Ham from a relegation battle to UEFA Conference League winners.

"We just avoided relegation at West Ham three or four years ago and the next year we went on to qualify for Europe so that can be done."

Inspired by a rejuvenated Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's goalscoring from midfield, Everton have won four of their last five games to close within two points of the top four.

