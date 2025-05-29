Thunder thrash Wolves in Game 5, storm into NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 124-94 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, finishing off the Western Conference finals in Game 5. HT Image

Gilgeous-Alexander added eight assists and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City closed out the best-of-seven series.

The Thunder are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 and the fifth time in franchise history. The first three appearances came when the club was based in Seattle.

Oklahoma City will host Game 1 of the Finals against either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks on June 5.

The Wednesday outcome was evident early, as the Thunder buried the Timberwolves under the weight of a stifling defense and playmaking by Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City led by 17 after the first quarter and 33 at halftime to put the game away quickly.

The Timberwolves season saw their season end in the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive year.

Gilgeous-Alexander dished out five of his assists in the opening quarter as he again showed why he was the selected the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

After the Timberwolves scored the game's first hoop, Gilgeous-Alexander had a hand in all five Oklahoma City baskets during an 11-0 run that started the Thunder's march toward the blowout.

In that stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander had four assists three on Holmgren buckets and hit a finger roll to start the separation.

On Monday, the Timberwolves started Game 4 red hot from the field but ultimately fell 128-126.

On Wednesday, Minnesota struggled on offense from the start, going just 1 for 11 from the field over the first five minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander outscored Minnesota in the first quarter 12-9.

The Thunder finished the first quarter on a 13-2 run, highlighted by another Gilgeous-Alexander assist this one finding Cason Wallace for a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the exclamation point on a dominant first quarter. The score was 26-9.

It didn't get much better in the second as Oklahoma City stretched its lead.

Minnesota had more turnovers in the first half than it did field goals . The Timberwolves finished with 21 turnovers.

Holmgren amassed 22 points and seven rebounds while Williams had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 24 points while Anthony Edwards scored 19 on 7-of-18 shooting.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.