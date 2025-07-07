Trey Sweeney and Riley Greene each belted homers in the 10th inning and Tarik Skubal threw seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball to help the Detroit Tigers hand the host Cleveland Guardians their 10th straight loss, 7-2 on Sunday. Tigers open it up in extras to hand Guardians tenth straight loss

It is the first time the Tigers have swept the Guardians in Cleveland since April 10-12, 2015.

Skubal struck out 10 while allowing only three hits and no runs. In his last four starts against division opponents, he has struck out 43, allowed eight hits and one walk, and no runs.

Chase Lee pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up only one hit and struck out one.

Steven Kwan had three hits and drove in two runs for the Guardians, who have lost their most consecutive games since dropping 11 straight from July 27-Aug. 7, 2012. It is also the first time they have been swept in three straight series since that same period.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the eighth when Kwan doubled to right field to score pinch-runner Daniel Schneemann from second base.

The Tigers tied the game in the ninth when Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase threw a wild pitch that allowed Zach McKinstry to score from third base.

Cleveland had a chance to win the game in the bottom half of the inning with Angel Martinez on third base, but Schneemann's line drive was caught by Javier Baez.

Sweeney gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead with his three-run homer that scored Baez and Parker Meadows. Matt Vierling later followed with a double that scored Gleyber Torres. Greene then broke an 0-for-22 hitless streak against Cleveland with his 22nd home run of the season to bring home Vierling.

Kwan's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th scored Schneemann for the Guardians' other run.

Guardians starter Gavin Williams struck out eight and allowed one hit and no runs over six innings. Cade Smith opened the 10th inning and allowed six runs on five hits.

