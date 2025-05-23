Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Toronto Maple Leafs are not renewing president Brendan Shanahan's contract

AP |
May 23, 2025 01:50 AM IST

Toronto Maple Leafs are not renewing president Brendan Shanahan's contract

Brendan Shanahan will not be returning as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending the Hall of Fame player-turned-executive's tenure after 11 years, nine playoff appearances and no trips beyond the second round of the playoffs.

HT Image
HT Image

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team, said Thursday his contract that is expiring at the end of June will not be renewed. Toronto was eliminated by Florida in Game 7 of the second round Sunday with a 6-1 defeat.

“Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization," MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley said in making the announcement. “Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs’ championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead.”

The Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967. They have not advanced to the third round since 2002.

It was not immediately clear what Shanahan's departure would mean for the organization's front office, now led by general manager Brad Treliving, who was hired two years ago by Shanahan. Treliving hired Cup champion Craig Berube as coach last offseason.

“While I am proud of the rebuild that we embarked on starting in 2014, ultimately I came here to help win the Stanley Cup and we did not,” Shanahan said in a statement. “My biggest regret is that we could not finish the job.”

Shanahan becoming a free agent opens up the possibility of him joining the New York Islanders as president of hockey operations and/or general manager. The Islanders have been looking for a replacement for longtime NHL executive Lou Lamoriello since deciding not to renew the 82-year-old's contract after seven seasons on the job.

Now 56, Shanahan won the Stanley Cup three times with the Red Wings during his 21-year playing career from 1987-2009. He spent time with New Jersey, St. Louis, Hartford, Detroit and the New York Rangers.

A month after hanging up his skates, Shanahan went to work in the league office as VP of hockey and business development. There, he worked with Islanders co-owner John Collins and was later promoted to senior vice president and took over disciplinary responsibilities.

Shanahan went to Toronto in 2014 and began to execute what a rebuilding process known as the “Shanaplan,” which included drafting William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews and signing John Tavares. Playoff failures followed, leading to the franchise making a change in leadership.

NHL: /NHL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Toronto Maple Leafs are not renewing president Brendan Shanahan's contract
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On