Tottenham Hotspur sign Croatia's Ivan Perisic

Tottenham Hotspur began their squad strengthening ahead of a return to the Champions League by signing experienced Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer on Tuesday.

The Premier League club confirmed that the versatile 33-year-old, whose contract with Inter Milan expired at the end of the season, had signed a two-year deal.

Perisic becomes manager Antonio Conte's first major close-season signing as the north London club prepare for a return to Europe's elite having finished fourth in the Premier League.

"I'm really excited to start with the Spurs family," Perisic told the club's website. "I've really wanted to come here to the Premier League since 2009 when I started in professional football in Belgium, and I can't wait."

The move sees Perisic reunited with Conte who he played under when Inter won the Serie A title in 2020-21.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him again. He lives football, every minute, every hour, every day, even when he's sleeping I think he's thinking about football. I like his character and know he's going to do a great job here."

Perisic, who can play as a left wing-back or even up front, joined Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2011 where he won the league and German Cup in his first season.

After a move to VfL Wolfsburg he joined Inter in 2015 for whom he played more than 200 Serie A games, scoring 49 goals.

He had a season on loan with Bayern Munich in 2019-20 and won the treble of Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup. On his return to Inter, under Conte, Perisic won the Serie title and this season helped the club win the Coppa Italia.

Perisic will need no introduction to English fans, having scored the equaliser for Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in 2018 when England were beaten 2-1 after extra time.

He also scored in the final as Croatia lost to France. Perisic has 113 caps for Croatia and has scored 32 goals.