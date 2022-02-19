TT following has been very high of late: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

New Delhi

Table tennis ace Sathiyan Gnanasekaran recently gained four places in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings with mixed doubles partner Manika Batra — the best ranking achieved by an Indian mixed doubles pair in table tennis. He says he was “certainly happy” about it and it’s cause for celebration, but adds that this is only a “booster” to do well in the year ahead.

“We were at the 15th position, and now we’re at 11, so it’s a good jump,” says the 29-year-old paddler, who was in in Poland for the Polish League. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. But we were expecting this since we had a good run in the world championships. It’s come as a good booster to 2022, and we’d be more motivated to play much better. It’s going to be a big and important year, and I’m happy to start it on a good note. It’s a good milestone but out target is to get into the top eight in the next few months. We have some more events coming up, and if we can really pair up and play well, we can go further. We will celebrate every moment, but we want to do better on the court and better in the rankings.”

The Chennai-born sportsperson received not just congratulatory calls and appreciation from coaches and mentors, but also some delicious sweets at home. “The following of table tennis has been very high of late, and I even had some old school friends calling me to congratulate when the news came out,” shares the paddler, who tested positive for Omicron at the start of this year, and mentions how he followed a strict quarantine and subsequent gap in training to recover. He recalls: “It’s not easy, but I think we have become used to this start-stop kind of routine, with many breaks in between. I was taking it slowly.”

Not one to rest on his laurels, Gnanasekaran, who made the switch from engineering to professional table tennis , says he’s looking forward to a bigger celebration after “breaking into the top 10, Asian Games and the medal at Paris” Olympics 2024! “Being an engineer and then turning pro in table tennis was very special because I was good at studies. Coming from an academics driven family, it was very hard to take up sports as a profession,” recalls Gnanasekaran, sharing how his family had doubts about him making it big in the sport. “Playing table tennis gave me that happiness, and I could see the potential I had. I’m thankful that I had the right people around me, encouraging me... I had the option to be an engineer, go abroad and work in an MNC, but I didn’t want to regret anything later, so I gave it a shot and all the support came at the right time for me to catapult my performance and that gave me hope. I cherish that moment when I took the right decision at a critical time, and that’s what makes a difference. Four years of engineering, late night study, and missing out on a lot was hard but now that I look back, it’s all been worth it,” he adds.

