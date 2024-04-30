Turner hits 2 home runs, Jansen also connects as Blue Jays beat Royals 6-5

TORONTO — Justin Turner hit two home runs, Danny Jansen added a solo homer and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday night. HT Image

Turner hit a two-run home run in the first inning and had a leadoff homer in the third. It was the 16th multihomer game of his career.

Jansen also connected in the third, his second.

The Blue Jays scored more than five runs for the first time in 21 games, ending a streak that dated back to a 9-8 loss at Yankee Stadium on April 6.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Davis Schneider each drove in a run as Toronto won back-to-back games after losing the previous five.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez was scratched from the starting lineup because of a tight back but delivered a pinch-hit single with two out in the ninth. Dairon Blanco ran for Perez, who hit for DH Nelson Velázquez

Toronto’s Nate Pearson struck out Kansas City’s Michael Massey to end it, stranding the tying run at third base. The save was Pearson’s first of the season.

Kyle Isbel homered and drove in two runs but the Royals lost their third straight. Freddy Fermin also homered for Kansas City, his first.

Recalled from Triple-A Omaha to make his second career start, Royals right-hander Jonathan Bowlan allowed four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings, including three home runs.

Blue Jays right-hander Yariel Rodríguez allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings but left with the bases loaded. Génesis Cabrera came on and retired Vinnie Pasquantino to escape the jam.

Cabrera got four outs for the victory.

Isbel’s homer, his third, came off right-hander Trevor Richards in the sixth.

Fermin made it 6-5 with a leadoff homer off righty Erik Swanson in the eighth.

ROSTER MOVES

Kansas City optioned RHP Will Klein to Triple-A to make room for Bowlan.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night against Kansas City LHP Cole Ragans .

