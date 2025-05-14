Twins, O's kick off 3-game series with a doubleheader after Tuesday PPD

The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles should be well-rested going into a busy day. HT Image

The teams will play a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, starting in the early afternoon, to begin a three-game series.

This comes following Tuesday night's postponement. For a doubleheader, both teams can add an additional player to the roster. Yet there might not be an urgent need for one because neither bullpen should be taxed after back-to-back days off.

The teams generally have been trending in different directions. The Twins own an eight-game winning streak, including a three-game sweep of Baltimore last week at home. The Orioles have lost six of their last eight games.

For Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, the team's upswing has generated much-needed confidence.

"I think that's coming out with a lot of our guys and it's really coming out," Baldelli said.

The Orioles could use a jolt of confidence offensively. They've reached the five-run mark only twice in their last 19 games and they lost one of those two games.

Baltimore left-hander Cade Povich figures to get the call on the mound in one of the games as he was the scheduled starter Tuesday night. He was the losing pitcher at Minnesota last Tuesday in his previous start.

But the Orioles initially listed right-hander Dean Kremer as the Game 1 starter in the twinbill. His best two outings of the season have come this month, as he has logged 14 innings and given up two runs.

Both of those runs were scored by the Twins last Thursday in Kremer's seven innings of work. He allowed three hits one a solo home run by Trevor Larnach and two walks while striking out a season-high eight batters in Minnesota's eventual 5-2 victory.

"Guys are taking the losses hard and we're just trying to take it one day at a time and keep it as positive as possible," Kremer said.

Kremer said there's no sense in putting more pressure on himself even if the Orioles are sluggish with the bats.

"I learned a few years ago, no matter what the offense is doing, it doesn't matter and it shouldn't affect how I am pitching and how aggressive I am," Kremer said.

Minnesota has right-hander Bailey Ober lined up to throw in the first game. He lasted 4 2/3 innings last Thursday against Baltimore without getting a decision but had won four consecutive starts before that.

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson also is expected to get a start for the Twins as he looks to maintain a consistent stretch in what will be his third road stint in his last four assignments.

The Orioles, who are 8-9 at home this season, are trying to move above .500 at Camden Yards.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.