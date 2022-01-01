Home / Sports / Others / U-23 champion sprinter Taranjeet Kaur fails dope test
others

U-23 champion sprinter Taranjeet Kaur fails dope test

  • The 20-year-old Delhi sprinter has been one of the country's best performing youngsters in 2021.
Taranjeet Kaur participates in a 200meter qualifier during the U23 Athletics National Championship, at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, India.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Taranjeet Kaur participates in a 200meter qualifier during the U23 Athletics National Championship, at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, India.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 07:09 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

India's fastest Under-23 sprinter Taranjeet Kaur of Delhi has failed an in-competition dope test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency, the source said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Delhi sprinter has been one of the country's best performing youngsters in 2021.

She won gold in 100m and 200m races in the National U-23 Championships from September 27-29, clocking 11.54secs and 23.57secs -- her personal best -- respectively.

Just a week before that, she won 100m gold in the National Open Championships with a personal best time of 11.50secs as well as 200m silver (23.64secs) though many top athletes skipped the meet as it was held after the Tokyo Olympics towards the end of the season.

"Yes, Taranjeet Kaur failed an in-competition test conducted by the NADA," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The name and nature of the banned drug as-well-as the competition during which the dope sample was taken could not be ascertained.

The in-competition test could have been taken either during the National U-23 Championships or the National Open Championships, both held in September.

If Kaur is found guilty of doping after her case is heard by the NADA Disciplinary Panel, she faces the prospect of getting banned for up to four years -- the maximum ban period of first time dope offenders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
athletics
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out