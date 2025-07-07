Coach Stephen Larkham said Monday the ACT Brumbies have a "big opportunity" against the British and Irish Lions, but admitted they face a tough task with a team stripped of key Wallabies. Under-strength Brumbies eye 'big opportunity' against Lions

The Brumbies are the strongest of Australia's four Super Rugby sides and will take heart from the Lions' struggles to grind past an under-strength NSW Waratahs 21-10 at the weekend.

They were also the only provincial team to beat the tourists when last in Australia in 2013, stunning Warren Gatland's men 14-12.

But they will take on the might of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales in Canberra on Wednesday without their top players.

Eight Brumbies were in the Australia matchday squad that needed a late-gasp try to beat Fiji 21-18 on Sunday, and seven of them will not feature.

They include veteran forwards James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa, along with first-choice Wallabies backs Noah Lolesio, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright.

Only lock Tom Hooper, who came off the bench, will play.

"The boys have been back in training for a couple of weeks and they are aware of how big an opportunity this is for them to take on the Lions," said Larkham.

"We're under no illusions of the challenge that lies ahead, they are an incredibly strong and powerful side."

Hooper's brother Lachie was also included in the Brumbies squad, with the pair set to play together for the first time in a professional capacity.

Prop Lington Ieli, flanker Rory Scott, scrum-half Ryan Lonergan, centre David Feliuai and wing Corey Toole all start after recently being involved in the Wallabies training camp.

Lock Cadeyrn Neville will face the Lions for the second time, having played for the Melbourne Rebels during the 2013 tour.

Andy Muirhead; Ben O'Donnell, Ollie Sapsford, David Feliuai, Corey Toole; Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan ; Tuaina Taii Tualima, Rory Scott, Tom Hooper; Cadeyrn Neville, Lachie Shaw; Rhys van Nek, Lachlan Lonergan, Lington Ieli

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Cameron Orr, Feao Fotuaika, Lachie Hooper, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton

