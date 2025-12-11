Undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook taking snaps with Jets starters with Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields out Undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook taking snaps with Jets starters with Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields out FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brady Cook will take the snaps with the New York Jets' starters at practice Wednesday, opening the possibility the undrafted rookie quarterback could start Sunday at Jacksonville.

Coach Aaron Glenn said neither Tyrod Taylor nor Justin Fields will participate on the field while dealing with injuries, and the team will see how both quarterbacks feel as the week progresses.

“There's a plan for the quarterbacks,” Glenn said. “Either way it works out during the week, we've got all our bases covered.”

Taylor made his third straight start for the benched Fields last Sunday before injuring his groin late in the first quarter of the Jets' 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cook, who was Taylor's backup because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, filled in and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

“I thought he did a pretty good job,” Glenn said of Cook’s performance. “It was a tough situation for him with Tyrod going down and him not getting all the reps with the first team.”

New York also signed Adrian Martinez to the practice squad after he was released Tuesday by San Francisco. Martinez, the 2024 UFL MVP and UFL championship game MVP, was with the Jets through training camp this past summer.

Cook, who was sacked six times and came up limping slightly at one point in the game against the Dolphins, will be listed on the injury report but Glenn said he'll be fine. The coach was looking forward to Cook getting snaps with the starters Wednesday.

“Man, that does a lot for every quarterback, especially if we're getting him to building continuity with the rest of the guys,” Glenn said.

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster Saturday. He had been promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season, but hadn’t played in the regular season.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games.

The Jets , who were eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th straight season, are dealing with several other injuries.

Glenn said running back Breece Hall, tight ends Mason Taylor and Stone Smartt, defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, linebackers Quincy Williams and Kiko Mauigoa, and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas won't practice as they deal with various ailments. Glenn added that some of the players are simply being rested.

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is eligible to come off injured reserve after sitting four games with a knee injury, but Glenn said he hasn't yet been cleared to practice.

The Jets signed defensive lineman Eric Watts to the active roster and placed rookie D-lineman Tyler Baron on injured reserve after he hurt a knee against Miami.

Tight end Nick Muse, a seventh-round draft pick out of Minnesota in 2022, was signed to the practice squad. He was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams, who released him Tuesday, and also had stints with Philadelphia and Arizona.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.