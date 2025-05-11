Menu Explore
US blank newcomer Hungary for 2nd straight shutout at hockey worlds

AP |
May 11, 2025 07:08 PM IST

HERNING, Denmark — The Unites States routed newcomer Hungary 6-0 for its second shutout victory at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Frank Nazar had two goals and an assist, Cutter Gauthier scored twice and Conor Garland and Logan Cooley added a goal and an assist each for the Americans in the Group B game in Herning.

Nazar deflected in a shot by Logan Cooley to open the scoring with 5:53 left in the opening period and added his second 2:47 later from behind the goal line off goalie Adam Vay.

“It felt really good, obviously,” the 21-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward said. “There’s nothing like scoring a goal and getting that feeling, especially after the NHL season’s over, continuing to score and just build that confidence and feel good out there on the ice.”

Gauthier made it 3-0 from the right circle midway through the second period.

The next two goals came within 41 seconds of each other early in the final period.

Gauthier roofed his second 1:13 into the frame and Garland netted the fifth from close range.

Cooley finished the scoring into an open net.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 13 shots.

The U.S. had previously blanked Denmark 5-0 and will face Switzerland on Monday.

In Stockholm, Slovakia recorded its first win in Group A, a 3-1 victory over another newcomer Slovenia.

Canada plays Latvia later Sunday in Stockholm, where Finland faces France. In Herning, the Czechs play Norway and Germany takes on Kazakhstan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

