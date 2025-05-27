Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s challenge will be to keep it under control, feels Steve Waugh

Mumbai, Can he play the same way next year?, wondered Steve Waugh as he spoke about India's newest IPL batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, expressing disbelief at the 14-year-old's impeccable timing and advising him to focus on "control" to avoid being a supernova. HT Image

The legendary former Australian captain, who doesn't follow the IPL religiously, said Suryavanshi is a "fantastic attraction" but one that needs to be kept grounded for his own good, a thought that has been echoed by multiple followers of the game.

Suryavanshi, playing for Rajasthan Royals, entered history books with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans. His 101 came off only 38 balls and was the fastest ton in IPL for any Indian.

"I watched that century and I just couldn't believe how well he struck the ball and how easy he was hitting the sixes and how relaxed he was," Waugh said in a media interaction alongside Anil Kumble, Matthew Hayden and Robin Uthappa on 'Australian Summer of Cricket 2025-26' organised by JioStar, Cricket Australia and the Australian Government.

"As a 14-year-old, he had no concept of pressure...just play with complete freedom, so that was great to watch. I guess for him the challenge will be to keep it under control," he added.

Waugh believes that Suryavanshi, who already has an IPL contract worth over ₹one crore, will be a multi-millionaire "before he is 16 years of age" and would be faced with the pressures and expectations.

"Can he play the same way with the same enthusiasm, the same freedom as he has done this year? That'll be his challenge," he added.

"He's got a lot of skill, he's mentally tough and he's got a great backstory, so you want to see someone like that be successful. It's a great story for cricket and for me watching from a long way away," Waugh said referring to the well-documented accounts of his parents' sacrifices to ensure his success.

"I don't get to watch a lot of IPL games because it's probably the wrong time of the day. But then, when someone like that comes along, you want to watch the game so he's a fantastic attraction for the sport," he added.

Shouldn't be compared to Tendulkar

Every teenaged batting sensation invariably draws comparison with the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who padded up for a Test as a 16-year-old. Waugh said neither Suryavanshi nor anyone else merits that comparison because a talent like Tendulkar does not come along frequently.

Tendulkar's 114 at a Test in Perth in 1991-92 as an 18-year-old still inspires awe Down Under.

"I don't think you can compare anyone to Sachin Tendulkar. I mean, a 16-year-old coming out to Australia and scoring a century in Perth on the hardest, most unique pitch in world cricket where most players really struggle to play on a pitch," he said.

"...for him to score a century as a teenager in Perth was a freakish performance. It's very rare you get a Sachin Tendulkar come along. But I would never have expected a 14-year-old to score a 100 in the IPL, that was unthinkable.

"Even right now it's unthinkable. I look back to myself as a 14-year-old and I couldn't contemplate being in that situation and being successful," Waugh added.

One of the most successful Test captains ever, Waugh said Indian teams aren't as "intimidated" while touring Australia now and also enjoy massive support from fans.

"I don't think teams are intimidated like they used to be from away tours. They're so well-travelled and well-experienced and have played a lot of conditions, a lot of experience."

"I don't think playing away from home is the same intimidation factor as it used to be 10 20 years ago and the fact that India have won two Test series recently in Australia, and also they have probably more crowd support in Australia than Australia has got," he added.

