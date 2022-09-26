Home / Sports / Others / Mathieu van der Poel convicted, fined after pleading guilty to assault of teenage girls

Mathieu van der Poel convicted, fined after pleading guilty to assault of teenage girls

others
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 06:24 PM IST

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel had been charged with two counts of common assault after a confrontation with the two girls - aged 13 and 14 - who he alleged repeatedly knocked on his door and ran away.

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel in action.(AFP)
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel in action.(AFP)
Reuters |

Mathieu van der Poel pleaded guilty to assault of two teenage girls on the eve of the world championship road race and the Dutch Cyclist was convicted and fined a total of A$1,500 ($974.85), his lawyer said on Monday. The 27-year-old had been charged with two counts of common assault after a confrontation with the girls - aged 13 and 14 - who he alleged repeatedly knocked on his door and ran away.

New South Wales police said one teenager fell to the ground while the other had a minor graze to her elbow after she was pushed into a wall. The police were called when hotel management were notified and the girls' father filed a complaint. "We went through the relevant events that occurred, he was arrested by police, was interviewed by police and said certain things to the police," Van der Poel's lawyer Michael Bowe told Reuters.

Also Read | Impact Wrestling star Heath Slater namedrops WWE Hall of Famer as dream opponent

"Mathieu agreed with some of those allegations. On discussing it was agreed he should plead guilty. In Australia, if you plead guilty you can walk away with no conviction... but it was not the case here."

Bowe confirmed he would be appealing the conviction for two counts of assault. Van der Poel has also been allowed to leave the country after he was handed back his passport. The Dutch cycling federation said they and Van der Poel would not comment on the incident.

The Tour de France stage winner, who was one of the favourites to win Sunday's race in the coastal New South Wales city of Wollongong, subsequently dropped out after just 30 of the 267 kilometres. Belgian Remco Evenepoel won the world road race title with a solo breakaway on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cycling
cycling

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out