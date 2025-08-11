Back-row forwards Aoife Wafer and Edel McMahon have overcome injuries to be included in the Ireland squad announced Monday for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup in England. Wafer and McMahon in Ireland squad for Women's Rugby World Cup after injuries

Wafer, a No 8 with London club Harlequins, was named player of the championship in this year's Six Nations but has not featured for Ireland since suffering a knee injury in round four of the tournament.

Exeter flanker McMahon, who will co-captain the 32-strong squad alongside lock Sam Monaghan, missed Ireland's warm-up matches against Scotland and Canada because of a knee problem.

Munster hooker Beth Buttimer is the only uncapped player selected by Ireland coach Scott Bemand in a squad that also includes Ellena Perry, a former England prop.

Perry, who won the last of her 11 England caps in 2020, made her Ireland debut in Saturday's 47-26 loss to Canada in Belfast and is eligible through her maternal grandfather.

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign against Japan in Northampton on August 24 and will also face Spain and champions New Zealand a team they beat in a shock upset last year in Pool C.

Bemand, whose side defeated Scotland 27-21 in their first warm-up fixture, said in an Irish Rugby Football Union statement: "When we qualified for the Rugby World Cup in April 2024, we knew it gave us a solid amount of time to prepare for the tournament.

"The majority of this squad have now been together since the start of June, and we are excited to finally get going."

Ireland failed to qualify for the last Women's World Cup, in New Zealand in 2022, but have since made significant progress, finishing a creditable third in this year's Six Nations behind the powerhouse duo of champions England and France.

Their best previous performance in a World Cup was finishing fourth in the 2014 edition.

"Missing out on the last World Cup lit a fire in all of us," said McMahon. "Getting Ireland back on the world stage means absolutely everything, it's something we have dreamed of and fought for ever since. We're ready, and we are going to give it everything for our country."

Ireland squad

Forwards: Claire Boles , Beth Buttimer , Ruth Campbell , Eimear Corri Fallon , Linda Djougang , Brittany Hogan , Neve Jones , Ivana Kiripati , Siobhan McCarthy , Sadhbh McGrath , Edel McMahon , Cliodhna Moloney MacDonald , Sam Monaghan , Grace Moore , Niamh O'Dowd , Ellena Perry , Fiona Tuite , Aoife Wafer

Backs: Enya Breen , Amee Leigh Costigan , Aoife Dalton , Meabh Deely , Stacey Flood , Nicole Fowley , Eve Higgins , Emily Lane , Anna McGann , Nancy McGillivray , Dannah O'Brien , Beibhinn Parsons , Aoibheann Reilly , Molly Scuffil-McCabe

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.