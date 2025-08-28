Wake Forest plays its 1st game under Jake Dickert by hosting Kennesaw State

Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
AP |
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 08:31 pm IST

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest, Friday, 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Wake Forest by 17 1/2.

How to watch: ACC Network.

Kennesaw State

Overall offense: 250.9 yards per game

Passing: 136.3 yards per game

Rushing: 114.6 yards per game

Scoring: 16.5 points per game

Overall defense: 413.2 yards allowed per game

Passing: 237.3 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 175.9 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 31.2 points allowed per game

Wake Forest

Overall offense: 370.7 yards per game

Passing: 240.1 yards per game

Rushing: 130.6 yards per game

Scoring: 25.7 points per game

Overall defense: 435.0 yards allowed per game

Passing: 277.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 157.2 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 32.5 points allowed per game

Kennesaw State

Passing: Davis Bryson, 1,495 yards, six TDs, 10 INTs, 54.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Davis Bryson, 297 yards, four TDs

Receiving: Christian Moss, 203 yards on 14 catches, two TDs

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 324 yards, two TDs, 0 INT, 71.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 1,049 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: Carlos Hernandez, 397 yards on 31 catches, five TDs

Kennesaw State lost 33-0 at Louisiana Tech in November to cap a 2-10 season.

Wake Forest lost 23-17 at home to instate rival Duke last November on a 39-yard touchdown pass as time expired, capping a 4-8 season that ultimately marked the end of Dave Clawson's coaching tenure.

Kennesaw State travels for another matchup against a power-conference opponent, this time visiting No. 20 Indiana in the Big Ten on Sept. 6.

Wake Forest hosts Western Carolina from the Championship Subdivision for an instate matchup Sept. 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

