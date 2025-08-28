Kennesaw State at Wake Forest, Friday, 7 p.m. EDT. Wake Forest plays its 1st game under Jake Dickert by hosting Kennesaw State

BetMGM College Football Odds: Wake Forest by 17 1/2.

How to watch: ACC Network.

Kennesaw State

Overall offense: 250.9 yards per game

Passing: 136.3 yards per game

Rushing: 114.6 yards per game

Scoring: 16.5 points per game

Overall defense: 413.2 yards allowed per game

Passing: 237.3 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 175.9 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 31.2 points allowed per game

Wake Forest

Overall offense: 370.7 yards per game

Passing: 240.1 yards per game

Rushing: 130.6 yards per game

Scoring: 25.7 points per game

Overall defense: 435.0 yards allowed per game

Passing: 277.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 157.2 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 32.5 points allowed per game

Kennesaw State

Passing: Davis Bryson, 1,495 yards, six TDs, 10 INTs, 54.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Davis Bryson, 297 yards, four TDs

Receiving: Christian Moss, 203 yards on 14 catches, two TDs

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 324 yards, two TDs, 0 INT, 71.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 1,049 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: Carlos Hernandez, 397 yards on 31 catches, five TDs

Kennesaw State lost 33-0 at Louisiana Tech in November to cap a 2-10 season.

Wake Forest lost 23-17 at home to instate rival Duke last November on a 39-yard touchdown pass as time expired, capping a 4-8 season that ultimately marked the end of Dave Clawson's coaching tenure.

Kennesaw State travels for another matchup against a power-conference opponent, this time visiting No. 20 Indiana in the Big Ten on Sept. 6.

Wake Forest hosts Western Carolina from the Championship Subdivision for an instate matchup Sept. 6.

