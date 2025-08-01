Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Wallabies' Tizzano absent from third Lions Test after online abuse

AFP |
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 06:59 am IST

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt says he left flanker Carlo Tizzano out of his squad for the third British and Irish Lions Test over concern for his neck and after a week of online abuse.

Tizzano was swept up by controversy in the final minutes of the second Test in Melbourne when he was cleaned out of the last ruck of the game with a hit to the neck by the Lions' Jac Morgan.

The Welshman's actions went unpunished by the officials, to Australia's fury, and Hugo Keenan's resulting 79th minute match-winning try was allowed to stand.

In the aftermath, Tizzano was accused of "diving" to try and win a penalty when he sprung backwards and fell to the ground in dramatic fashion.

Former Lions skipper Sam Warburton said the Australian "made a real meal of it".

"He's had a really tough week, Carlo. He's copped a lot of online abuse," Schmidt told reporters late Thursday.

"I've advised Carlo to stay away from the media full stop, and the opinions that are out there."

When asked about the issue, Lions coach Andy Farrell said: "Online abuse, it's clear and obvious, it's disgusting. It shouldn't be that way."

Schmidt defended the way Tizzano came out of the ruck, saying it was a matter of physics.

"There were just over 54 Gs of force that went directly through the neck ... which is enough to cause serious injury, although not to a rugby player who is as well conditioned as Carlo.

"But he's probably best just left to take a deep breath.

"We are all aware of Newton's third law for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction," Schmidt added.

"When that force hits him and the speed of his head collapsing down, he recoiled out the back of the ruck.

"I don't think he wanted to recoil like that but that's the nature of force. That there is an equal and opposite reaction."

World Rugby this week defended the officials' decision-making during the Test and took issue with Schmidt questioning the governing body's commitment to player safety.

The third and final Test is in Sydney on Saturday, with the Lions gunning for a whitewash after winning the first two.

mp/tym

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

