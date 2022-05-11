Want to build a team that delivers on the big stage: Shooting coach Joydeep Karmakar

Former India shooter Joydeep Karmakar took charge as the national rifle coach this month. Karmakar finished fourth in the 50m prone event at the 2012 London Olympics, which indicates the level he touched as a competitior and the firsthand understanding he got, rather painfully, of what it will take to put his wards on the podium in the biggest competitions.

The 42-year-old has been tasked with guiding the Indian squad beyond the 2024 Paris Olympics. Since retirement in 2014, Karmakar has run his academy in Kolkata, with a lot of focus on popularising the spot. In this interview, he shares his vision for the team, assessment of the squad and talks about the challenges ahead after failing to win a medal in two successive Olympics.

Excerpts:

You were mostly working at the grassroots in West Bengal. What made you accept this role?

It is the perfect time for me to take higher responsibility. I have accumulated enough experience that will hold me in good stead at the national level. The biggest difference will be in the quality of shooters I'll be working with. Earlier, I worked with fairly raw shooters. The bunch I am working with now is supremely talented. It is easier for me to converse with them on the nuances of shooting.

What is your assessment of the current squad?

We have a very interesting bunch. Some of our shooters have international experience while others are quite new. We have a huge pool of exciting, raw talent that needs to be polished technically and kept in the right frame of mind. Many of them are in their adolescence. It is a very vulnerable age. There are always some issues with experienced shooters because they tend to believe in methods that have brought them all the success. It’s a very delicate balance to maintain as a coach because I don’t want to break their confidence, and at the same time, want to help them get better.

Please elaborate on your vision for Indian shooting and coaching philosophy?

For me, it’s not about faces or names, it is about the holistic approach. I want to consolidate the team because we have seen that talent and potential do not matter if you can't deliver on the big day. I want to build a team that is not only confident, but also delivers good results in high-level competitions. I don't want to impose a lot of technical changes because I believe that these shooters already have a degree of competence that has brought them here. Me being a new coach doesn't mean I change their techniques completely.

A good coach must know when to stop. At times, you just need to be there and persevere. If I can make the shooters consistent enough with the technical aspects and thereafter help them adapt to my philosophy, half the work will be done. Hopefully, they’ll understand my way of training. I believe in customising my methods to individual needs. I understand I am not a hero here, my job is to serve shooters and make them heroes. I look to involve my instincts rather than be robotic. I believe in open communication; at the same time, I may be friendly but I am not your friend.

We saw the fallout between Manu Bhaker and Jaspal Rana. What’s your take on the athlete-coach relationship?

It's a very tricky and delicate relationship. When things are going fine, everything is fine. When things fall apart, it gets very ugly. A coach’s relationship with an athlete is very personal and emotional and when such strong bonds fall apart, they become very messy. Having been on the other side of this relationship for years, I understand its finer points. Trust and open communication are vital for a healthy athlete-coach relationship.

How important is mental conditioning and how are you going to go about it?

It is extremely important, more so in shooting. It’s a sport devoid of great physical demand, but the mental stress it puts you under is immense. It’ll be a very important component of my training. I will definitely look to get some help from sports psychologists, but in my experience, a lot of psychologists tend to follow a one-size-fits-all approach. They don’t really cater to individual issues, which can be counterproductive. Every shooter has his/her set of demons. Pep talk and sharing personal experiences will surely be a part of my regular training. If I get a psychologist, I need to get the right person for the job.

In two successive Olympics, Indian shooters didn’t win a medal. What went wrong in Tokyo?

It’s a million-dollar question. Nobody can put a finger on what went wrong, but reading media reports, it had perhaps something to do with the camp in Croatia (before Tokyo). I can say with certainty that there is no question about the talent of our shooters. Technically, they were well equipped. I guess it boils down to mental preparation, and not just mental strength or handling pressure. It is also about strategy, hunger and peaking at the right time.

We may not be able to know exactly what went wrong, but technical aptitude is not one of them. There was something in the two months leading to the Games, maybe the camp was too long for the kids to stay away from home under strict Covid protocols. That cycle of training and going straight back to the hotel can be depressing; that perhaps took a toll on our shooters. There can be new challenges this time, so I am approaching my stint with an open mind.

Are we guilty of giving too much importance to World Cups?

The importance of World Cups has gone down because they don’t offer quotas anymore. They still give you ranking points that can help the country get an individual quota. The overhyped part, as our shooters began to fail in Tokyo, was the world ranking. A lot of our shooters were World No 1, 2, 3, and when they failed, the ranking system was called flawed. That’s not a correct approach either. Had our shooters shot the scores they did at the World Cups, almost 60% of the squad (of 15) would have reached the finals. So, I cannot take the scores lightly. The world rankings begin afresh on January 1, and the World Cups that happened in the Olympic year didn’t offer great competition. That made it easy for our shooters to jump ranks, but that’s not their fault. We need to be fair, have perspective.

India didn’t take part in the Rio World Cup this year?

This is a policy decision of NRAI (federation); I can’t comment on that because I wasn’t part of the decision-making process then. If I am asked now, I would suggest that since we have a new crop of shooters and 60-70% are new with no international exposure, they need to travel to international events. Unfortunately, due to Covid, many competitions are still being cancelled or postponed. There are no major competitions in the run-up to the world championships and Asian airgun championships in November.

How big a challenge is a truncated Olympic cycle?

It’s a definite challenge. We are about two years and three months from Paris, which is a very short time to build a squad. But I believe 2023 will be the most vital year. We will have a very strong core group by the second half of 2023.