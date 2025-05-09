Menu Explore
Warriors' Stephen Curry doesn't have target date to return

Reuters |
May 09, 2025 12:03 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CURRY

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry doesn't have a timetable to return from the Grade 1 left hamstring strain he sustained in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

HT Image
HT Image

"No, this is new, and from all that I'm learning about how quickly you can get back, there has to be a healing process," Curry told reporters on Thursday of a potential return date. "This is the way the body works and you can't accelerate it more than what it's telling you.

"... After a week, we'll re-evaluate it every day to understand just to think about playing, let alone how much you can push it."

The four-time NBA champion also applied the brakes as it relates to the temptation to rush back into action.

"Eventually there will be conversations like that. But I'm not anywhere close to that," Curry said. "I know how tricky hamstrings can be. They can fool you to think they're healed even if you don't feel anything."

A one-week absence would sideline Curry until Wednesday for Game 5 in Minneapolis, if necessary. Game 6, if necessary, would be played May 18 in San Francisco.

Curry was injured while scoring on a driving mid-range floater during the second quarter of the Warriors' 99-88 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The two-time NBA MVP and 11-time All-Star promptly reached for his left leg and signaled to the bench that he needed to come out of the game.

Curry had scored 13 points in 13 minutes when he left the game. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Curry, 37, averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists to help the Warriors knock off the Houston Rockets in a seven-game, first-round series.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

