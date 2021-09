‘We were emotional to see our tricolor rule the stage’ : Singhraj and Narwal

One of the most emotional moments of the Paralympics was when the dynamic duo of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana embraced after procuring a gold and silver medal in the 50m Mixed Pistol (SH1) event. Singhraj, who has also won a bronze medal at the Paralympics worked hard to give such a power packed performance from months. “Training bahut hard kari thi. Lockdown ki wajah se training rukne ke bavajoot personal range bana kar mehenat kari aur isi mehnat ki wajah se main dono event mein medal la paaya. Main apni wife se bahut lambe sire se door hun. Training ki wajah se maine unko kayi baar nazar andaaz kiya aur uske liye main apni wife se bhi sorry bolna chahoongi. Woh kabhi naraz nahi hui mujhse. Main bahut lucky hun unko paa ke. Jab jeetne ke baad video call kari thi toh hum dono kuch bol nahi paye the, bas video call pe roh rahe the,” he shares.

Singhraj was battling with health problems despite which he persisted. “Mujhe Covid hua tha, jiski wajah se mere lungs impacted hai aur yaha continuous mask pehenna padta hai toh thodi pareshani ho rahi thi varna medal ka rang aur bhi achha pakka tha.”

The emotional moment shared between the two para athletes, who might not be bonded by blood, but definitely by a bullet, went viral on social media. “Manish mere chote bhai ki tarah hai, main isse khoob motivate karta rehta hun. Jab yeh 10m mein kisi karan vash perform nahi kar paya tha, toh Manish ko dukh hua tha aur uske dukh se mujhe bura laga. Lekin phir humne ek achhi yojna banayi nayi sire se aur Manish ne promise kiya tha ki woh perform karke dikhayega aur usne yeh kiya. Toh jab isne itna achha perform kiya toh main itna khush tha ki mujhe laga main isko gale laga loon. Isne mere bharose ki jeet kari hai.”

Narwal was overwhelmed to see our flag dominate the winner’s stage! “Bhaiya (Singhraj) bhi the saath mein aur hum dono ka medal aa gaya toh poore stage par humara tiranga lehra raha tha. Hum bahut emotional ho gaye the tab.”

Winning a gold medal came as a respite for Narwal who wasn’t satisfied with his previous performance in the tournament. “Jab 10 meter mein main medal nahi jeet paya tha tab meri poori team dukhi thi. Sabne mujhe motivate kiya aur bola ki medal zaroor aayega. Aur aaj mere parivar, coaches aur meri team ki wajah se yeh gold medal aaya hai. Jo performance 10 meter mein nahi ho payi thi, uske junoon ne mujhe yeh gold medal jitwaya.”

Crediting the gold medal to his attitude of never giving up, Narwal has a message for everyone! “Hum bahut jaldi haar maan jate hai lekin hume haar nahi man ni hai. Jaise mera 10 meter mein medal reh gaya tha toh maine haar nahi maani. Agle match ke liye main taiyyari karne laga. Aur haar na maan ne ke hi wajah se gold medal aaya hai.”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter