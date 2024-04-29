 Wenceel Pérez hits a 2-run drive for 1st big league homer as the Tigers beat the Royals 4-1 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wenceel Pérez hits a 2-run drive for 1st big league homer as the Tigers beat the Royals 4-1

AP |
Apr 29, 2024 01:37 AM IST

Wenceel Pérez hits a 2-run drive for 1st big league homer as the Tigers beat the Royals 4-1

DETROIT — Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run drive for his first major league homer, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Jake Rogers also homered for the Tigers, who have won five of seven. It was Detroit's 10th come-from-behind win of the season.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Royals have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal pitched seven innings of one-run ball. He struck out six while improving to 2-7 with a 4.65 ERA in 12 career games against the Royals.

Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Royals right-hander Michael Wacha permitted four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kansas City took a 1-0 lead on Bobby Witt Jr.'s RBI single in the first, but Pérez put Detroit in front with a drive to right in the bottom half.

The Tigers made it 3-1 in the second when Rogers singled, took third on Parker Meadows' double and scored on Riley Greene's sacrifice fly.

Rogers added his second homer of the season in the sixth, and Skubal stranded runners on first and third in the seventh.

Kansas City's Salvador Perez walked in the ninth, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

UP NEXT

Royals: Start a three-game series Monday in Toronto. Kansas City is expected to call up RHP Jonathan Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha to face RHP Yariel Rodriguez .

Tigers: Start a three-game series Monday against St. Louis. RHP Kenta Maeda is scheduled to start against Cardinals LHP Steven Matz .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On