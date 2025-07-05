ATLANTA — Jordan Westburg didn't have to be fully recovered from a finger injury to move back into Baltimore's lineup and make an immediate impact. Westburg makes an immediate impact with 3 hits, including HR, in return to Orioles lineup

Westburg had three hits, including a homer, in the Orioles' 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The Orioles received another boost as Tyler O'Neill came off the injured list with a single and a walk.

“I think they gave us two of the three runs,” said Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino, referring to O'Neill scoring on Cedric Mullins' two-run homer off Spencer Strider.

“Those are two really good players,” Mansolino said. “We’re still short. We’re still missing Adley but a lot of credit to the guys. They went out there and put up three runs against probably one of the great pitchers in the game.”

Rutschman, Baltimore's primary catcher, has been out since June 20 with an oblique strain.

Westburg has tried to play through his sprained left index finger. He left a game at the New York Yankees on June 21 before returning four days later against Texas and then having to leave a game after aggravating the injury on Friday.

“Is he 100%? Probably not,” Mansolino said before the game. “But I think he’s probably close.”

Close was good enough. When asked how he feels after his three-hit game, Westburg said “pretty good.”

“I’m willing to play through whatever I have,” Westburg said. “It just was at a point where I wasn’t able to swing a bat. As soon as I’m able and can I want to be on the field as much as they’ll let me.”

O'Neill was the Orioles' designated hitter in his return from a left shoulder impingement. He was placed on the injured list for the second time this year on May 16 after missing time earlier in the season with neck inflammation.

The contributions from Westburg and O'Neill, who combined to reach base five times, helped support Charlie Morton, who allowed six hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his return to Atlanta, where he pitched the last four seasons. Morton also began his career with the Braves.

Morton improved to 5-0 in 10 appearances, including seven starts, since May 10.

“I spent basically half my career here,” Morton said. “Being drafted here, I spent seven years in the system, went to the big leagues, made my debut, got to play for Bobby Cox, got to play with some of the pillars of this organization and ... come back and win a World Series here. Yeah, it’s a special place for me.”

