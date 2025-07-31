Veteran scrum-half Nic White and hulking prop Taniela Tupou were handed starts Thursday for the Wallabies' third Test against the British and Irish Lions, but influential flanker Rob Valetini was ruled out. White and Tupou to start for Wallabies in third Lions Test

White replaces Jake Gordon for his 73rd and last Test after announcing his retirement from the international game following the clash in Sydney on Saturday.

He is one of two changes among the backs with Dylan Pietsch in for left wing Harry Potter, who pulled a hamstring in their epic 29-26 second Test defeat in Melbourne last weekend, where they blew an 18-point lead.

Valetini was also injured in the match, failing to return for the second half after a calf injury that kept him out of the 27-19 first Test defeat in Brisbane flared up again.

His absence is another setback for Australia with first-choice tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa already ruled out with a shoulder problem.

Tom Hooper comes in for Valetini, linking up with Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson in the loose forward trio, while Tupou replaces Alaalatoa to partner fellow prop James Slipper and hooker David Porecki.

Nick Frost and Will Skelton retain their spots as the locks.

The starting XV is otherwise unchanged for the dead-rubber Test, which culminates the Lions' nine-match Australia tour.

White will link up with Tom Lynagh in the halves, with the 22-year-old given another chance to grow in the No.10 jersey after being thrust into the role this month.

Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii are again selected as the midfield pairing for the sixth straight Test, with Max Jorgensen on the other wing and Tom Wright at fullback.

With the series already lost, Australia are playing for pride, desperate to prevent a whitewash by Andy Farrell's dominant side.

"The squad was certainly deflated after the gut-wrenching end to last week's Test in Melbourne, but they have started to gather momentum in the back half of the week and will be ready to go again on Saturday," said Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

"The support in Brisbane and Melbourne helped to lift the squad, and I know the support this weekend in Sydney will again help to lift the players in the high-pressure moments that we know are coming."

Australia :

Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch; Tom Lynagh, Nic White; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, James Slipper

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway.

