Will Power's emotional reflection: Is this the end of his time with Team Penske?

His wife, Liz, stood next to him crying, and they eventually made a slow walk from the far end of Nashville Superspeedway's pit lane, waded through fans gathered outside victory lane, and continued through the paddock. Power entered “RP1” — the truck where Roger Penske works from — for a scheduled post-race Sunday meeting with his team owner to learn his fate with the team.

When he came back out, he still didn't know if he's getting a new contract for an 18th season with Penske or if he's officially able to start negotiating with other teams. Penske told him they'd speak Monday.

But with bloodshot eyes and a reflective tone, Power sounded as if he's accepted that Nashville was likely his final race with Team Penske.

“Like, either way, no matter what happens, Roger has been extremely good to me. Very, very good to me,” Power said. “I’ve been lucky for the chance to win championships, Indy 500, a lot of races, poles. So whatever happens, I think I was so lucky to drive for Roger Penske. Man, it gives me goosebumps thinking about being presented that opportunity.”

Power won 41 races for Team Penske, two championships and the 2018 Indianapolis 500. He is IndyCar's all-time pole winner with 71. But the Australian turns 45 in March, Penske traditionally considers age in making driver decisions, and 23-year-old David Malukas has been rumored to be Power's replacement since the season began.

Despite the career uncertainty, Power has been the best of the trio of Penske drivers in what's been a horrific season for the organization — Josef Newgarden's victory Sunday at his home track was only the second of the season for the team — and had a chance to win at Nashville until he made a mistake as the leader during a pit stop.

Newgarden, as he celebrated his own win, commended Power.

“He could have won this race. It's a shame to see what happened to him. He's a legend,” Newgarden said. “There was a point midway through the race I came over the radio and was like ‘Look at Will. Just amazing.’ I was like, ‘He’s incredible.'”

Power was crushed by his pit road mistake — he left the car in second gear and slid through his pit stall — and believed he could have recovered to win if the error had not also earned him a penalty for hitting equipment. It dropped him too far back in the field and he finished 21st.

“I'm very, very disappointed for the day,” Power said. “Had a car to win, man, I really did just make a mistake. Would have been nice to finish the season with a podium or a win.”

Power then uttered a series of expletives.

It's not totally clear where Power can land if Penske does indeed let him go because the entire paddock is waiting for the decision. It's been speculated he could go to Andretti Global if Colton Herta is moved to F2, but Herta and team owner Dan Towriss won't address the situation.

Power said after qualifying Saturday he's got decisions to make and will weigh what opportunities other teams present and what his priorities are for the final years of his career.

“There are definitely options, depends on if it's somewhere you can win,” Power said.

When he headed to a meeting that he thought was going to give him clarity, he was already looking back at his career with Penske. The team owner called on Power in 2009 when Helio Castroneves was on trial for tax evasion. He drove six races that year and won one, and after Castroneves' acquittal, Penske found a way to give Power a full-time ride.

Power has won at least one race a season every season except 2023 — the year his wife nearly died from a staph infection.

“That's the thing you've got to reflect on, like, man, who gets a chance? If you're doing the job at the right time, which was me, you got to take the ball and run with it,” Power said. “And that's what I did and it's just been an amazing, amazing career. We'll see. Plenty of options either way.

“I will always look back at my time at Penske — if I don't go back — as one of the best times of my life.”

