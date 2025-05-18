Menu Explore
Wilmer Flores draws bases-loaded walk in 10th as Giants beat Athletics 1-0

AP |
May 18, 2025 09:19 AM IST

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk on the ninth pitch from Mason Miller with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames and send the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 win against the Athletics on Saturday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Miller intentionally walked Mike Yastrzemski to bring up Flores with the game on the line a night after the Giants slugger hit three home runs with a grand slam and drove in eight runs in a 9-1 win. Miller walked LaMonte Wade Jr. to start the inning with Adames as the automatic baserunner at second.

Camilo Doval tossed a perfect ninth for the win in the 2-hour, 23-minute game.

A sellout crowd was treated to a pitcher's duel in what for so long was called the Bay Bridge Series but is now being deemed the “Highway 80 Series” since the A's relocated from Oakland to West Sacramento for what is expected to be three seasons before a planned move into a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

Landen Roupp, facing the Athletics for the first time, struck out five and allowed five hits pitching six scoreless innings for the Giants before giving way to Randy Rodríguez in the seventh.

A's starter Luis Severino escaped a jam in the third. He walked Flores in the third to load the bases the struck out Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos to end the threat.

San Francisco's rotation will have a new look next week, when Hayden Birdsong starts Tuesday against Kansas City and Jordan Hicks moves into the bullpen.

Hoo Lee made a sensational catch on the wall in center field to rob Brent Rooker of a likely extra-base hit for the A’s in the first. Tyler Soderstrom followed with a double, making the defensive gem a crucial one.

The A's starters are 1-5 over their last 10 games.

Jeffrey Springs takes the mound for the A's in the series finale while 42-year-old Justin Verlander tries again for his first victory of the season in his 10th start since signing a $15 million, one-year contract with the Giants.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
